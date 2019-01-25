Blanchester 7th, 8th grade boys drop pair

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams were defeated by Wilmington squads on Wednesday.

The eighth grade Wildcats lost 42-20. Gabe Faulkner had seven points for Blanchester. Levi Montgomery had six points and Jayden Purdy finished with three. Zach West and Isaiah Williams scored two points each.

In the seventh grade game, Blanchester came up short, 38-33.

Bryce Sipple had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals for Blanchester. Jansen Wymer had nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Xander Culberson had four points. Quentin Rice contributed three points and Nick Taylor had a free throw and five rebounds.

