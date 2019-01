The East Clinton seventh grade girls basketball team lost to Goshen 37-36 Wednesday.

East Clinton led 21-9 at halftime and 24-18 after three periods. Goshen rallied in the final quarter for the win.

Lauren Runyon had 13 points and five rebounds for East Clinton. Jordan Collom had 10 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists.

Megan Hadley had eight points. Madison Frazer had three points and six rebounds. Lilly Hoskins finished with two points and seven rebounds.