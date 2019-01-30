Williamsburg takes 2 from Blanchester bowlers

GOSHEN – The Blanchester boys and girls bowling teams were defeated by Williamsburg Tuesday at Eastgate Lanes.

The BHS boys dropped a close match, 2,077 to 1,939. Coach Troy Ballinger said this was an 80-pin improvement for the Blanchester bowlers. Josh Allen had a 208 game and BHS-best 365 series.

On the girls side, Williamsburg came out on top 1,888 to 1,283. Aleah Wells had a 234 series and Kelli Hoffman finished with a 230 series.

The BHS boys are 5-7 in National Division action while the girls are 6-6. The SBAAC bowling tournament is this weekend at Royal Z Lanes.