Posted on by

EC’s Runk top local; BHS girls 5th in SBAAC tourney


News Journal

Brianna Haun | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Brianna Haun | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Kelli Hoffman | Elizabeth Clark Photo


August Morgan | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Josie Runk | Elizabeth Clark Photo


Tessa Bosier | Elizabeth Clark Photo


WILMINGTON – East Clinton’s Josie Runk was the top county bowler Saturday in the SBAAC National Division girls bowling tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

Runk had a three-game total of 397 and finished 12th overall in the tournament.

The Lady Astros finished sixth in the tournament, 51 pins behind fifth-place Blanchester, and 82 pins behind third-place Georgetown, EC coach Joe Davis said.

“For a team with four freshman starting varsity, there is only good things in the future for this team,” Davis said.

Blanchester was led by Aleah Wells who had a 389 series, including a best game of 147.

SUMMARY

February 2 2019

SBAAC National Division

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

EAST CLINTON – August Morgan 116, 164, 106 (386) Tessa Bosier 125, 108, 123 (356) Sadie Gulley 95, 86, 80 (261) Josie Runk 121, 145, 131 (297) Paige Harrell 97, 95, 86 (278). TOTALS 554, 598, 526 (1678)

Baker Games: 78, 119 TOTAL 197

BLANCHESTER – Brianna Haun 105, 94, 166 (365) Kelli Hoffman 84, 99, 106 (289) Morgan Oberle 137, 100, 93 (330) Sally Schafer 135, 101, 106 (342) Aleah Wells 147, 140, 102 (389). TOTALS 608, 534, 573 (1715)

Baker Games: 110, 101 TOTAL 211

Brianna Haun | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_blan_BriannaHaunECsbc-1.jpgBrianna Haun | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Kelli Hoffman | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_blan_KelliHoffmanECsbc-1.jpgKelli Hoffman | Elizabeth Clark Photo

August Morgan | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_ec_AugustMorganECsbc-1.jpgAugust Morgan | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Josie Runk | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_ec_JosieRunkECsbc-1.jpgJosie Runk | Elizabeth Clark Photo

Tessa Bosier | Elizabeth Clark Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_ec_TessaBosierEC-1.jpgTessa Bosier | Elizabeth Clark Photo

News Journal