EC’s Runk top local; BHS girls 5th in SBAAC tourney

WILMINGTON – East Clinton’s Josie Runk was the top county bowler Saturday in the SBAAC National Division girls bowling tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

Runk had a three-game total of 397 and finished 12th overall in the tournament.

The Lady Astros finished sixth in the tournament, 51 pins behind fifth-place Blanchester, and 82 pins behind third-place Georgetown, EC coach Joe Davis said.

“For a team with four freshman starting varsity, there is only good things in the future for this team,” Davis said.

Blanchester was led by Aleah Wells who had a 389 series, including a best game of 147.

February 2 2019

SBAAC National Division

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

EAST CLINTON – August Morgan 116, 164, 106 (386) Tessa Bosier 125, 108, 123 (356) Sadie Gulley 95, 86, 80 (261) Josie Runk 121, 145, 131 (297) Paige Harrell 97, 95, 86 (278). TOTALS 554, 598, 526 (1678)

Baker Games: 78, 119 TOTAL 197

BLANCHESTER – Brianna Haun 105, 94, 166 (365) Kelli Hoffman 84, 99, 106 (289) Morgan Oberle 137, 100, 93 (330) Sally Schafer 135, 101, 106 (342) Aleah Wells 147, 140, 102 (389). TOTALS 608, 534, 573 (1715)

Baker Games: 110, 101 TOTAL 211

Brianna Haun | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_blan_BriannaHaunECsbc-1.jpg Brianna Haun | Elizabeth Clark Photo Kelli Hoffman | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_blan_KelliHoffmanECsbc-1.jpg Kelli Hoffman | Elizabeth Clark Photo August Morgan | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_ec_AugustMorganECsbc-1.jpg August Morgan | Elizabeth Clark Photo Josie Runk | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_ec_JosieRunkECsbc-1.jpg Josie Runk | Elizabeth Clark Photo Tessa Bosier | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_BWL_ec_TessaBosierEC-1.jpg Tessa Bosier | Elizabeth Clark Photo