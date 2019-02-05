Lady Hurricane 8th grade gashes Goshen 41-12

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Goshen 41-12 Monday.

The young Lady Hurricane is 12-1 on the year and has won nine straight games, coach Jermaine Isaac said.

“This was a big win,” the ROB coach said. “We are playing good basketball at the right time. Our girls are starting to figure out what it takes to consistently play at a high level. They are committing to playing hard-nosed defense for four quarters and that hard work is paying off.”

Katie Murphy and Sophie Huffman led Wilmington with 10 points each. Caroline Diels and Taylor Noszka had six points each.

