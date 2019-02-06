WC women reel in struggling Muskies 86-77

WILMINGTON – Wilmington College held off a struggling but pesky Muskingum squad Wednesday for an 86-77 Ohio Athletic Conference win at Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington goes to 11-11 overall and 6-9 in the OAC.

Muskingum is 1-21 overall and 0-15 in the OAC.

Kennedy Lewis led WC with 25 points while Mackenzie Campbell added 20. Lewis was 9 for 10 at the line while Campbell was a perfect 10 for 10. As a team, WC made 23 of 28 free throws.

Wilmington trailed 23-17 after one. The game was tied at 33-33 late in the second quarter.

Sparked by Kelly Noll’s three-pointer with 1:44 to play until the break, the Quakers went on a 7-0 run to gain the lead.

Muskingum pulled within 53-52 when Wilmington went nearly four minutes without a field goal.

Though the game was tied at 57 and 58, Wilmington slowly began to pull away. McKayla Binkley’s jumper made 60-58.

Savannah Hooper drilled a three-pointer to start the fourth. A Noll steal led by a layup by Kennedy Lewis and the WC lead was 10.

The number would be significant down the stretch as Jerry Scheve’s squad converted its last 10 attempts at the free throw line to seal the win.

SUMMARY

February 6, 2019

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 86 Muskingum 77

M 23.13.22.…..77

W 17.26.17.…..86

(77) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bates 4-4-0-12 Filiaggi 2-0-1-5 Hyre 2-2-0-6 Yeager 5-3-9-22 Boner 3-0-9-15 Carroll 0-0-0-0 Meadows 2-2-2-89 Blair 0-0-0-0 Johnson 0-0-0-0 Baylock 1-0-0-2 Lang 1-1-0-3 Miller 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 21-12-23-77

(86) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lewis 7-2-9-25 Noll 3-1-0-7 Hooper 5-1-0-11 Campbell 5-0-10-20 Teaford 1-1-1-4 Arling 1-0-0-2 McK Binkley 4-0-1-9 Rickman 0-0-0-0 H Binkley 2-0-2-6 Lee 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 29-5-23-86

FIELD GOALS: W 29-67 (Lewis 7-12 Campbell 5-10 Hooper 5-10)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 5-23 (Lewis 2-3)

FREE THROWS: W-43 (Teaford 9 Hooper 7 Lee 5 Campbell 5 Lewis 4 M Binkley 4 Noll 3)

ASSISTS: W-10 (Lewis 3 Noll 2 Hooper 2)

STEALS: W-7 (Noll 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-3

TURNOVERS: W-9

