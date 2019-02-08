CM JV boys dominant in win over Warriors

GOSHEN – The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys basketball team had no trouble Tuesday with Goshen, winning 43-31.

Massie coach Steven Gerber said, “This was one of our more dominant games. Our defensive effort was outstanding and it led to some easy looks on the offensive end.”

The Falcons led 22-13 at halftime but the Warriors closed within 34-29 by the end of the third. Massie held Goshen to a pair of points in the final period.

Nate Baker led CMHS with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. Austin Faucett had eight points and two steals. Tate Olberding had eight points and two steals as well. Jordan Redman contributed five points and five steals.

Dakota Gasaway had four points and two assists while Logan Meyers had four points and three rebounds. Blake Ireland chipped in with two points while Carter Euton had one point.

Davis Wulf grabbed five rebounds and Brody Muterspaw grabbed three rebounds and handed out one assist. Ethan Hughes was credited with three rebounds. Tyler Roberts and Danny Peppas gave the team great energy off the bench, Gerber said.