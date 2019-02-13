Massie’s Faucett qualifies for district bowling

Clinton-Massie’s Abbey Faucett edged out teammate Emily Rager for the final individual spot for the Division II district bowling next week a Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Both Lady Falcons finished with 477 series. The tie was broken by Faucett’s high game of 173 compared to Rager’s 165.

Faucett will bowl in the Div. II Southwest District tournament Thursday at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

At Colerain Bowl in the Division II sectional, Blanchester finished 18th among 21 teams with 2,340.

Morgan Oberle was the top bowler for BHS with a 370 three-game series.

Sally Schafer had a 337 and Aleah Wells finished with 336. Kelli Hoffman had 326 and Brianna Haun bowled 291.

In the Baker games, the Ladycats had 165, 87, 130, 105, 98 and 95 for a 680 total.

Clinton-Massie and East Clinton were both at the Division II sectional at Poelking-Marion.

The Lady Falcons were 11th overall with a 2,993. They were 165 pins out of the ninth and final district qualifying spot.

The Lady Astros were 26th with 2,324.

Individually for CMHS after Faucett and Rager, Ashley Gross had 455 and Lindsey Amberger totaled 378. Abby Schneider had a two-game series of 260.

Baker games were 114, 104, 101, 103, 113, 92 for 627 total.

For East Clinton, August Morgan had 375 and Josie Runk finished with 372. Paige Harrell had a 302 and Tessa Bosier bowled 297. Sadee Gulley had a 274.

Baker games were 121, 94, 124, 106, 114, 145 for 704 total.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-10.jpg