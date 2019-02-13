WC does it again, tops No. 16 Capital 67-62

WILMINGTON – For the second straight game, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team knocked off a nationally-ranked opponent.

With continued strong play from its bench, the Quakers outlasted the 16th-ranked Capital Crusaders 67-62 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Fred Raizk Arena.

Many of the numbers in Wednesday’s game between Capital and Wilmington point to a Crusader victory.

In the end, the only numbers that matter are 67 and 62.

The win puts Wilmington at 17-6 overall and 13-4 in the OAC.

Capital drops to 19-5 overall and 14-3 in the conference.

The top of the OAC is crowded with Capital at 14-3, Mount Union at 13-3, Wilmington at 13-4 and Marietta at 13-4.

Capital held a commanding 43-30 rebounding edge and had a 10-5 advantage in second-chance points.

But Wilmington had just nine turnovers while securing 27 points off Capital’s 19 miscues.

In addition, the WC bench maintained its stronghold on the opposition with a 28-6 scoring edge.

Jeffery Mansfield had 12 points in a team-high 33 minutes to lead the Wilmington offense. DaeShawn Jackson and sub Will Patrick both scored 11 points.

Payton Smith had four assists and six steals while committing just one turnover.

Sparked by a senior night crowd, Wilmington bolted out to an 8-2 lead. Once Capital withstood the first WC hay-maker, it was a tight back and forth game.

The game was tied at 21-21 late in the first half when the Quakers went on a run. A Mansfield dunk at 5:36 led a 9-0 scoring spree to make it 30-21 WC.

Capital again took a standing 8-count and battled back to take a 37-36 lead.

Midway through the second half, the Crusaders seemed to take control with a 55-50 lead.

A Patrick three-pointer started another WC run. This time a run that put the game away. Mansfield made a layup at 2:32 to put WC on top 65-57.

SUMMARY

February 13, 2019

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 67 Capital 62

C 32.30…..62

W 34.33…..67

(62) CAPITAL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schreck 5-0-4-14 Hannah 2-1-4-9 Auble 0-0-0-0 Weingartner 6-4-2-18 Cox 6-0-3-15 Christie 0-0-0-0 Yahaya 0-0-0-0 Wildermuth 3-0-0-6 Hartmann 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-5-13-62

(67) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mansfield 5-2-0-12 Lewis 3-0-2-8 Smith 3-0-0-6 Hamilton 1-0-0-2 Jackson 4-1-2-11 Mullins 1-0-0-2 Patrick 5-1-0-11 Kanu 3-0-0-6 Russell 2-1-4-9 Todd 0-0-0-0 Myers 0-0-0-0 Gilmore 0-0-0-0 Opku 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-5-8-67

FIELD GOALS: C 22-52 (Weingartner 6-12 Wildermuth 3-5); W 27-63 (Mansfield 5-11 Jackson 4-9 Smith 3-5 Kanu 3-4)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: C 5-13 (Weingartner 4-8); W 5-23 (Mansfield 2-5 Jackson 1-3)

FREE THROWS: C 13-20; W 8-10 (Russell 4-4)

REBOUNDS: C-43 (Cox 12 Schreck 12); W-30 (Lewis 5 Mansfield 4 Patrick 4 Kanu 4 Russell 3 Opku 3)

ASSISTS: C-11 (Hannah 3); W-9 (Smith 4)

STEALS: C-4; W-9 (Smith 6)

BLOCKED SHOTS: C-4; W-4 (Hamilton 3)

TURNOVERS: C-19; W-9

News Journal File

Quaker subs lead win over No. 16 CU 67-62