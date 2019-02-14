Mya gets 2,000; WHS girls cruise to tourney win

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – On a night when Mya Jackson eclipsed the 2,000-point mark, it was Jasmine Jamiel’s defensive effort that jump-started Wilmington’s 57-20 rampage of Mt. Healthy Thursday in a Division I Sectional girls basketball tournament game at Lakota East High School.

Wilmington (19-4) advances in the tournament to play No. 4 seed Mason 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lakota East. Mason had a bye in the first round.

Jackson had her jump shot finely turned Thursday night, hitting 11 of her 16 shots. She finished with 31 points and became the third basketball player in Clinton County history to reach the 2,000-point plateau for her career.

Jackson also had three assists and unofficially three steals. Jasmine Jamiel had six assists and six steals.

Wilmington’s defense was strong from the jump, forcing five turnovers on the first six Mt. Healthy possessions. Three of those were steals by Jamiel.

“Sometimes I don’t start off good offensively,” Jamiel said after the game. “I use my defense to get my offense going. I like to play defense. I was always taught to play defense. Defense has been my go-to.”

Jackson was especially sharp early on offense, scoring 12 of the first 17 WHS points. She finished with 19 points … in the first quarter. Her first three points in the second quarter – a three-pointer from the top of the key – gave the WHS senior headed to Seton Hall University in the fall 2,000 career points.

“It’s one of those milestones that’s very hard to reach, but I’m glad I was able to do it with this group of girls and my coaches, so props to them,” Jackson said.

Jarron Cumberland and Donnie Fields are the only other players in Clinton County hoops history to score 2,000 points in their careers.

With the Lady Hurricane up 47-8 at halftime, the game was played with a running clock in the second half.

SUMMARY

February 14, 2019

Division I Sectional

@Lakota East HS

Wilmington 57 Mt Healthy 20

W 28.19.05.05……57

M 04.04.04.08…..20

(57) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 2-0-3-7 Jackson 11-6-3-31 Self 0-0-0-0 McCord 2-1-0-5 Johns 1-1-0-3 Moor 0-0-2-2 Partin 0-0-0-0 Butcher 0-0-0-0 Victor 1-0-0-2 Harris 0-0-0-0 Drake 0-0-0-0 Morgan 2-2-1-7. TOTALS 19-10-9-57

(20) MT HEALTHY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Benton 0-0-0-0 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Zanders 1-0-2-4 Clemons 1-0-0-2 Bonner 0-0-0-0 Richard 4-0-0-8 E. Johnson 2-1-0-5 O’Hara 0-0-0-0 Weather 0-0-1-1 Wilson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 8-1-3-20

FIELD GOALS: W 19-45 (Jackson 11-16 McCord 2-5 Morgan 2-5); MH 8-36 (Richard 4-9)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 10-26 (Jackson 6-11 Morgan 2-2 McCord 1-3 Johns 1-3); MH 1-5

FREE THROWS: W 9-11 (Jackson 3-3 Jamiel 3-4 Moore 2-2); MH 3-7

REBOUNDS: W-27 (Harris 5 Jamiel 3 Johns 3 Self 2 McCord 2 Morgan 2); MH-30 (Weathers 8)

ASSISTS: W-11 (Jamiel 6 Jackson 3); MH-2

STEALS: W-11 (Jamiel 6 Jackson 3); MH-2

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-1 (Jackson 1); MH-0

TURNOVERS: W-6; MH-22

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_GBK_wil_mya2000MEmh.jpg Mya Jackson scored the 2,000th point of her WHS career with 4:50 to play in the second quarter. She is one of only three basketball players in Clinton County history to score 2,000 career points. After the game, she was presented with the game ball at midcourt along with her father Will, mother Kim and brother Max. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_GBK_wilm_Mya2000GameballME.jpg Mya Jackson scored the 2,000th point of her WHS career with 4:50 to play in the second quarter. She is one of only three basketball players in Clinton County history to score 2,000 career points. After the game, she was presented with the game ball at midcourt along with her father Will, mother Kim and brother Max. Mark Huber | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports