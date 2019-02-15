Friday Night Prep Boys Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Hoban 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49
Akr. SVSM 78, Lakewood St. Edward 64
Alliance 69, Can. South 40
Alliance Marlington 71, Minerva 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 62, Circleville 49
Antwerp 41, Edgerton 27
Apple Creek Waynedale 71, Rittman 46
Archbold 58, Metamora Evergreen 48
Arlington 59, Arcadia 34
Ashland 84, Wooster 82
Ashland Crestview 55, Monroeville 44
Ashville Teays Valley 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Atwater Waterloo 54, Berlin Center Western Reserve 45
Austintown Fitch 52, Youngs. Mooney 51
Avon 37, Amherst Steele 35
Beaver Eastern 60, Portsmouth Clay 33
Bellefontaine 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 49
Beloit W. Branch 64, Hanoverton United 55
Berea-Midpark 70, N. Olmsted 56
Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 54
Bluffton 68, Delphos Jefferson 43
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52, Wadsworth 40
Can. Glenoak 72, Massillon Perry 51
Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 29
Canfield S. Range 74, Jefferson Area 48
Carrollton 63, Salem 50
Chillicothe Huntington 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 61
Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, Frankfort Adena 38
Cin. Aiken 91, Cin. Hughes 80
Cin. Clark Montessori 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50
Cin. Gamble Montessori 78, Cin. Hillcrest 37
Cin. Madeira 66, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 55
Cin. N. College Hill 63, Miami Valley Christian Academy 54
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53, Georgetown 50
Cle. Benedictine 67, Cle. VASJ 64
Cle. St. Ignatius 64, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 63
Clyde 81, Bellevue 60
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55, S. Point 54
Coldwater 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 42
Collins Western Reserve 68, Greenwich S. Cent. 61
Cols. Centennial 97, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 35
Cols. DeSales 55, Cols. St. Charles 47
Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Dublin Coffman 51
Cols. Wellington 80, Fairfield Christian 48
Columbia Station Columbia 87, Brooklyn 22
Columbus Grove 60, Ada 43
Convoy Crestview 60, Spencerville 36
Dalton 54, Doylestown Chippewa 51
Danville 52, Howard E. Knox 50
Day. Northridge 60, Camden Preble Shawnee 51
Day. Oakwood 76, Franklin 56
Defiance 63, St. Marys Memorial 62, OT
Delaware Christian 59, Granville Christian 36
Delaware Hayes 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29
Delphos St. John’s 42, Versailles 33
Dola Hardin Northern 62, Marion Elgin 52
Dover 68, Coshocton 32
Eastlake N. 73, Painesville Riverside 60
Elida 58, Kenton 52
Elmore Woodmore 69, Fostoria 64
Elyria Cath. 65, Rocky River 53
Euclid 71, Elyria 52
Fairborn 63, Xenia 52
Fairview 69, Lorain Clearview 61
Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Leipsic 44
Fredericktown 53, Centerburg 45
Ft. Loramie 60, Botkins 49
Ft. Recovery 58, New Bremen 55
Galion Northmor 32, Sparta Highland 30
Gallipolis Gallia 56, Chesapeake 51
Geneva 72, Andover Pymatuning Valley 64
Genoa Area 67, Bloomdale Elmwood 50
Gibsonburg 54, Fremont St. Joseph 39
Goshen 61, Williamsburg 34
Granville 39, Hebron Lakewood 38
Green 69, Akr. Ellet 52
Grove City Cent. Crossing 63, Galloway Westland 52
Hamilton 78, W. Chester Lakota W. 51
Hamilton Badin 71, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41
Harrison 61, Cin. NW 46
Hartville Lake Center Christian 88, Ravenna SE 36
Haviland Wayne Trace 67, Hicksville 62, OT
Hilliard Bradley 56, Hilliard Darby 28
Hilliard Davidson 59, Marysville 49
Holgate 34, Defiance Ayersville 21
Hunting Valley University 68, Kirtland 64
Huron 55, Vermilion 47
Ironton 69, Portsmouth 24
Jamestown Greeneview 44, Cedarville 42
Johnstown-Monroe 40, Heath 25
Kalida 64, Continental 28
Kettering Alter 56, Middletown Fenwick 38
LaGrange Keystone 82, Wellington 70
Lakewood 45, Grafton Midview 44, OT
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Baltimore Liberty Union 48
Latham Western 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 45
Leavittsburg LaBrae 69, Warren Champion 55
Lees Creek E. Clinton 66, Cin. Oyler 50
Legacy Christian 67, Day. Miami Valley 48
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 69, Westerville N. 64
Liberty Center 56, Bryan 55
Lima Shawnee 102, Lima Bath 35
Lima Sr. 71, Findlay 51
Lisbon David Anderson 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42
Logan 71, Athens 46
London 45, Plain City Jonathan Alder 44
Lorain 74, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56
Louisville 77, Warren Howland 65
Lowellville 69, Vienna Mathews 37
Lucas 70, Loudonville 37
Lynchburg-Clay 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 48
Lyndhurst Brush 75, Willoughby S. 57
Madison 91, Chardon 85
Mansfield Madison 54, Mt. Vernon 45
Mansfield Sr. 61, Lexington 51
Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, Mansfield Christian 49
Marietta 45, Warsaw River View 29
Mayfield 37, Chagrin Falls Kenston 34
McArthur Vinton County 45, Wellston 30
McComb 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45
McConnelsville Morgan 79, Crooksville 35
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 84, DeGraff Riverside 65
Mechanicsburg 51, W. Liberty-Salem 39
Medina 74, Mentor 72
Medina 74, Mentor Christian 72
Medina Buckeye 69, Sullivan Black River 51
Mentor Lake Cath. 92, Chardon NDCL 55
Middlefield Cardinal 61, Orwell Grand Valley 52
Milford Center Fairbanks 66, Spring. NE 30
Milton-Union 51, New Lebanon Dixie 47
Mogadore 82, Garrettsville Garfield 72
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 53
N. Baltimore 80, Vanlue 69
New Albany 50, Cols. Franklin Hts. 22
New Boston Glenwood 63, Portsmouth Notre Dame 32
New Concord John Glenn 44, Dresden Tri-Valley 37
New Lexington 48, Philo 45
New Middletown Spring. 63, Columbiana 49
New Philadelphia 60, Cambridge 45
New Riegel 49, Lakeside Danbury 32
Newark 42, Canal Winchester 33
Newark Licking Valley 61, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57
Newton Falls 63, Brookfield 40
Newton Local 49, Covington 41
Norton 91, Akr. Coventry 71
Norwalk 54, Sandusky 38
Norwalk St. Paul 67, Ashland Mapleton 47
Oak Harbor 69, Port Clinton 24
Oak Hill 51, McDermott Scioto NW 25
Oberlin Firelands 50, Sheffield Brookside 32
Old Fort 77, Tiffin Calvert 53
Olmsted Falls 54, Avon Lake 44
Ontario 50, Marion Pleasant 46
Orrville 59, Akr. Manchester 56
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Wapakoneta 62
Pandora-Gilboa 43, Cory-Rawson 36
Paulding 66, Van Wert Lincolnview 52
Peebles 59, Leesburg Fairfield 58
Pemberville Eastwood 66, Millbury Lake 56
Peninsula Woodridge 67, Akr. Springfield 52
Perrysburg 81, Sylvania Southview 56
Pettisville 59, Gorham Fayette 43
Pickerington Cent. 72, Gahanna Lincoln 45
Pickerington N. 64, Grove City 51
Piketon 48, Williamsport Westfall 46
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, New Paris National Trail 60
Plymouth 67, New London 57
Pomeroy Meigs 76, Bidwell River Valley 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 83, Lewis Center Olentangy 62
Racine Southern 55, Reedsville Eastern 50
Ravenna 55, Mogadore Field 37
Reynoldsburg 50, Lancaster 35
Richfield Revere 75, Akr. East 63
Richmond Hts. 58, Cuyahoga Hts. 56
Rockford Parkway 66, New Knoxville 22
Rocky River Lutheran W. 60, Oberlin 56
Russia 60, Houston 38
Sandusky Perkins 45, Castalia Margaretta 44
Sandusky St. Mary 77, Kansas Lakota 59
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Fayetteville-Perry 63, 4OT
Shelby 65, Caledonia River Valley 59
Sherwood Fairview 57, Defiance Tinora 52
Sidney 75, Greenville 36
Sidney Lehman 46, Lima Temple Christian 36
Solon 77, Brunswick 67
Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, S. Charleston SE 48
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 60, Day. Christian 34
Spring. Greenon 59, London Madison Plains 53
Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Spring. Shawnee 42
Spring. NW 65, Lewistown Indian Lake 47
St. Henry 54, Minster 52, OT
St. Paris Graham 63, Richwood N. Union 56
Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Cuyahoga Falls 33
Stryker 67, Montpelier 28
Swanton 57, Delta 35
Sylvania Northview 72, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Oregon Clay 44
Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Tol. Maumee Valley 51
Tol. St. Francis 54, Tol. St. John’s 43
Tol. Whitmer 79, Fremont Ross 38
Troy Christian 67, Franklin Middletown Christian 48
Union City Mississinawa Valley 55, Casstown Miami E. 29
Urbana 54, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 45
Van Buren 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Van Wert 64, Celina 45
Vandalia Butler 67, Tipp City Tippecanoe 60
Vincent Warren 50, Chillicothe 48
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 54, Arcanum 45
W. Jefferson 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 44
Warren JFK 71, Garfield Hts. Trinity 53
Warrensville Hts. 65, Maple Hts. 62
Waterford 61, Belpre 57
Wauseon 60, Hamler Patrick Henry 39
Waverly 78, Portsmouth W. 42
West Salem Northwestern 79, Smithville 40
Westerville Cent. 52, Westerville S. 45
Westlake 56, N. Ridgeville 47
Wheelersburg 68, Lucasville Valley 44
Wickliffe 72, Newbury 67
Willard 72, Milan Edison 47
Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Bexley 48
Worthington Kilbourne 63, Thomas Worthington 60
Yorkville Christian, Ill. 78, Day. Horizon Science Academy 47
Youngs. Boardman 63, Canfield 41
Youngs. Chaney High School 77, McDonald 56
Youngs. Ursuline 50, Warren Harding 48
Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Rootstown 40
Zanesville Maysville 63, Thornville Sheridan 61
Zanesville Rosecrans 59, Sugar Grove Berne Union 46
OVAC Playoffs=
Consolation=
Bellaire 78, Bellaire St. John 45
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 44
Caldwell 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 68, Rayland Buckeye 56
John Marshall, W.Va. 67, Richmond Edison 61
Linsly, W.Va. 54, Belmont Union Local 50
Lisbon Beaver 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 32
Weir, W.Va. 80, Martins Ferry 54
Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Magnolia, W.Va. 43
Third Place=
Class 3A=
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48
Class 5A=
Steubenville 77, Morgantown, W.Va. 75
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/