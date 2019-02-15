Posted on by

Friday Night Prep Boys Basketball Scoreboard


photo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Hoban 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 49

Akr. SVSM 78, Lakewood St. Edward 64

Alliance 69, Can. South 40

Alliance Marlington 71, Minerva 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 62, Circleville 49

Antwerp 41, Edgerton 27

Apple Creek Waynedale 71, Rittman 46

Archbold 58, Metamora Evergreen 48

Arlington 59, Arcadia 34

Ashland 84, Wooster 82

Ashland Crestview 55, Monroeville 44

Ashville Teays Valley 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Atwater Waterloo 54, Berlin Center Western Reserve 45

Austintown Fitch 52, Youngs. Mooney 51

Avon 37, Amherst Steele 35

Beaver Eastern 60, Portsmouth Clay 33

Bellefontaine 62, New Carlisle Tecumseh 49

Beloit W. Branch 64, Hanoverton United 55

Berea-Midpark 70, N. Olmsted 56

Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 54

Bluffton 68, Delphos Jefferson 43

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52, Wadsworth 40

Can. Glenoak 72, Massillon Perry 51

Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 29

Canfield S. Range 74, Jefferson Area 48

Carrollton 63, Salem 50

Chillicothe Huntington 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 61

Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, Frankfort Adena 38

Cin. Aiken 91, Cin. Hughes 80

Cin. Clark Montessori 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50

Cin. Gamble Montessori 78, Cin. Hillcrest 37

Cin. Madeira 66, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 55

Cin. N. College Hill 63, Miami Valley Christian Academy 54

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53, Georgetown 50

Cle. Benedictine 67, Cle. VASJ 64

Cle. St. Ignatius 64, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 63

Clyde 81, Bellevue 60

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55, S. Point 54

Coldwater 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 42

Collins Western Reserve 68, Greenwich S. Cent. 61

Cols. Centennial 97, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 35

Cols. DeSales 55, Cols. St. Charles 47

Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Dublin Coffman 51

Cols. Wellington 80, Fairfield Christian 48

Columbia Station Columbia 87, Brooklyn 22

Columbus Grove 60, Ada 43

Convoy Crestview 60, Spencerville 36

Dalton 54, Doylestown Chippewa 51

Danville 52, Howard E. Knox 50

Day. Northridge 60, Camden Preble Shawnee 51

Day. Oakwood 76, Franklin 56

Defiance 63, St. Marys Memorial 62, OT

Delaware Christian 59, Granville Christian 36

Delaware Hayes 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29

Delphos St. John’s 42, Versailles 33

Dola Hardin Northern 62, Marion Elgin 52

Dover 68, Coshocton 32

Eastlake N. 73, Painesville Riverside 60

Elida 58, Kenton 52

Elmore Woodmore 69, Fostoria 64

Elyria Cath. 65, Rocky River 53

Euclid 71, Elyria 52

Fairborn 63, Xenia 52

Fairview 69, Lorain Clearview 61

Findlay Liberty-Benton 56, Leipsic 44

Fredericktown 53, Centerburg 45

Ft. Loramie 60, Botkins 49

Ft. Recovery 58, New Bremen 55

Galion Northmor 32, Sparta Highland 30

Gallipolis Gallia 56, Chesapeake 51

Geneva 72, Andover Pymatuning Valley 64

Genoa Area 67, Bloomdale Elmwood 50

Gibsonburg 54, Fremont St. Joseph 39

Goshen 61, Williamsburg 34

Granville 39, Hebron Lakewood 38

Green 69, Akr. Ellet 52

Grove City Cent. Crossing 63, Galloway Westland 52

Hamilton 78, W. Chester Lakota W. 51

Hamilton Badin 71, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 41

Harrison 61, Cin. NW 46

Hartville Lake Center Christian 88, Ravenna SE 36

Haviland Wayne Trace 67, Hicksville 62, OT

Hilliard Bradley 56, Hilliard Darby 28

Hilliard Davidson 59, Marysville 49

Holgate 34, Defiance Ayersville 21

Hunting Valley University 68, Kirtland 64

Huron 55, Vermilion 47

Ironton 69, Portsmouth 24

Jamestown Greeneview 44, Cedarville 42

Johnstown-Monroe 40, Heath 25

Kalida 64, Continental 28

Kettering Alter 56, Middletown Fenwick 38

LaGrange Keystone 82, Wellington 70

Lakewood 45, Grafton Midview 44, OT

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Baltimore Liberty Union 48

Latham Western 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 45

Leavittsburg LaBrae 69, Warren Champion 55

Lees Creek E. Clinton 66, Cin. Oyler 50

Legacy Christian 67, Day. Miami Valley 48

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 69, Westerville N. 64

Liberty Center 56, Bryan 55

Lima Shawnee 102, Lima Bath 35

Lima Sr. 71, Findlay 51

Lisbon David Anderson 45, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42

Logan 71, Athens 46

London 45, Plain City Jonathan Alder 44

Lorain 74, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56

Louisville 77, Warren Howland 65

Lowellville 69, Vienna Mathews 37

Lucas 70, Loudonville 37

Lynchburg-Clay 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 48

Lyndhurst Brush 75, Willoughby S. 57

Madison 91, Chardon 85

Mansfield Madison 54, Mt. Vernon 45

Mansfield Sr. 61, Lexington 51

Mansfield St. Peter’s 53, Mansfield Christian 49

Marietta 45, Warsaw River View 29

Mayfield 37, Chagrin Falls Kenston 34

McArthur Vinton County 45, Wellston 30

McComb 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45

McConnelsville Morgan 79, Crooksville 35

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 84, DeGraff Riverside 65

Mechanicsburg 51, W. Liberty-Salem 39

Medina 74, Mentor 72

Medina 74, Mentor Christian 72

Medina Buckeye 69, Sullivan Black River 51

Mentor Lake Cath. 92, Chardon NDCL 55

Middlefield Cardinal 61, Orwell Grand Valley 52

Milford Center Fairbanks 66, Spring. NE 30

Milton-Union 51, New Lebanon Dixie 47

Mogadore 82, Garrettsville Garfield 72

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 53

N. Baltimore 80, Vanlue 69

New Albany 50, Cols. Franklin Hts. 22

New Boston Glenwood 63, Portsmouth Notre Dame 32

New Concord John Glenn 44, Dresden Tri-Valley 37

New Lexington 48, Philo 45

New Middletown Spring. 63, Columbiana 49

New Philadelphia 60, Cambridge 45

New Riegel 49, Lakeside Danbury 32

Newark 42, Canal Winchester 33

Newark Licking Valley 61, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57

Newton Falls 63, Brookfield 40

Newton Local 49, Covington 41

Norton 91, Akr. Coventry 71

Norwalk 54, Sandusky 38

Norwalk St. Paul 67, Ashland Mapleton 47

Oak Harbor 69, Port Clinton 24

Oak Hill 51, McDermott Scioto NW 25

Oberlin Firelands 50, Sheffield Brookside 32

Old Fort 77, Tiffin Calvert 53

Olmsted Falls 54, Avon Lake 44

Ontario 50, Marion Pleasant 46

Orrville 59, Akr. Manchester 56

Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Wapakoneta 62

Pandora-Gilboa 43, Cory-Rawson 36

Paulding 66, Van Wert Lincolnview 52

Peebles 59, Leesburg Fairfield 58

Pemberville Eastwood 66, Millbury Lake 56

Peninsula Woodridge 67, Akr. Springfield 52

Perrysburg 81, Sylvania Southview 56

Pettisville 59, Gorham Fayette 43

Pickerington Cent. 72, Gahanna Lincoln 45

Pickerington N. 64, Grove City 51

Piketon 48, Williamsport Westfall 46

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 65, New Paris National Trail 60

Plymouth 67, New London 57

Pomeroy Meigs 76, Bidwell River Valley 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 83, Lewis Center Olentangy 62

Racine Southern 55, Reedsville Eastern 50

Ravenna 55, Mogadore Field 37

Reynoldsburg 50, Lancaster 35

Richfield Revere 75, Akr. East 63

Richmond Hts. 58, Cuyahoga Hts. 56

Rockford Parkway 66, New Knoxville 22

Rocky River Lutheran W. 60, Oberlin 56

Russia 60, Houston 38

Sandusky Perkins 45, Castalia Margaretta 44

Sandusky St. Mary 77, Kansas Lakota 59

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Fayetteville-Perry 63, 4OT

Shelby 65, Caledonia River Valley 59

Sherwood Fairview 57, Defiance Tinora 52

Sidney 75, Greenville 36

Sidney Lehman 46, Lima Temple Christian 36

Solon 77, Brunswick 67

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, S. Charleston SE 48

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 60, Day. Christian 34

Spring. Greenon 59, London Madison Plains 53

Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Spring. Shawnee 42

Spring. NW 65, Lewistown Indian Lake 47

St. Henry 54, Minster 52, OT

St. Paris Graham 63, Richwood N. Union 56

Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Cuyahoga Falls 33

Stryker 67, Montpelier 28

Swanton 57, Delta 35

Sylvania Northview 72, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62

Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Oregon Clay 44

Tol. Ottawa Hills 52, Tol. Maumee Valley 51

Tol. St. Francis 54, Tol. St. John’s 43

Tol. Whitmer 79, Fremont Ross 38

Troy Christian 67, Franklin Middletown Christian 48

Union City Mississinawa Valley 55, Casstown Miami E. 29

Urbana 54, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 45

Van Buren 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Van Wert 64, Celina 45

Vandalia Butler 67, Tipp City Tippecanoe 60

Vincent Warren 50, Chillicothe 48

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 54, Arcanum 45

W. Jefferson 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 44

Warren JFK 71, Garfield Hts. Trinity 53

Warrensville Hts. 65, Maple Hts. 62

Waterford 61, Belpre 57

Wauseon 60, Hamler Patrick Henry 39

Waverly 78, Portsmouth W. 42

West Salem Northwestern 79, Smithville 40

Westerville Cent. 52, Westerville S. 45

Westlake 56, N. Ridgeville 47

Wheelersburg 68, Lucasville Valley 44

Wickliffe 72, Newbury 67

Willard 72, Milan Edison 47

Worthington Christian 57, Cols. Bexley 48

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Thomas Worthington 60

Yorkville Christian, Ill. 78, Day. Horizon Science Academy 47

Youngs. Boardman 63, Canfield 41

Youngs. Chaney High School 77, McDonald 56

Youngs. Ursuline 50, Warren Harding 48

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Rootstown 40

Zanesville Maysville 63, Thornville Sheridan 61

Zanesville Rosecrans 59, Sugar Grove Berne Union 46

OVAC Playoffs=

Consolation=

Bellaire 78, Bellaire St. John 45

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 44

Caldwell 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 68, Rayland Buckeye 56

John Marshall, W.Va. 67, Richmond Edison 61

Linsly, W.Va. 54, Belmont Union Local 50

Lisbon Beaver 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 32

Weir, W.Va. 80, Martins Ferry 54

Wintersville Indian Creek 53, Magnolia, W.Va. 43

Third Place=

Class 3A=

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48

Class 5A=

Steubenville 77, Morgantown, W.Va. 75

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

