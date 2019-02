Wilmington High School senior Ricky Dungan has qualified for the upcoming state swim meet in two events.

Dungan, who qualified for the state as a sophomore and junior, made the cut as an at-large participant in the the 50-yard and 500-yard freestyle events.

Dungan qualified for the state the past two seasons in the 500- and 200-yard freestyle.

In this year’s 500 free, Dungan has the 18th fastest time of 4:50.82 going in to the meet. In the 50 free, Dungan is 17th fastest at 21.99.

