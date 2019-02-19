Martin wins Elks State Hoop Shoot

Addison Martin won her division of the Elks State Hoop Shoot competition Saturday and has advanced to the national level.

Competing in the girls 10-11 year old division, Martin was atop the chart in the state competition to take home the title.

She advances to the Elks Hoop Shoot regional competition March 16 in Angola, Ind. Martin won the district competition at Wilmington College’s Hermann Court on Jan. 26.

Samuel Massie also competed in the state tournament in the 12-13 year old boys division. Massie won the district competition at WC.

Also in the district competition, Michael Noszka was runnerup in the 10-11 year old boys division while Gunnar Martin was second in the 8-9 year old boys age group.