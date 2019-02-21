Dungan to go for 9th twice on Friday

CANTON -Ricky Dungan isn’t quite ready for his Wilmington High School swimming career to end. On Thursday in the Division II OHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships, Dungan finished in the top 16 in two events and will swim two more races on Friday. In the 50-yard free, Dungan clocked a 21.97 in his heat and finished fifth among the eight swimmers. Overall, the time was good enough for Dungan to compete in the consolation finals, which determines places 9-16. He currently is second among the consolation finalists with 21.83 being the fastest time. In the 500-yard freestyle, Dungan went 4:50.82 last week at the district meet. On Thursday, his time was 4:46.21 in his preliminary heat. The time was good enough for a personal best for Dungan. Dungan will compete in the consolation finals for ninth place. Currently his time is 12th best. The ninth place time from Thursday was 4:44.79. The Division II meet resumes 5 p.m. Friday.

