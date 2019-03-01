Jackson, Sipple lead county on SW district basketball teams

A pair of Clinton County basketball players were honored by The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association with first team honors for the 2018-19 season.

Wilmington senior Mya Jackson and Blanchester sophomore Brayden Sipple were named first team All-Southwest district basketball players – Jackson in Division I girls and Sipple in Division III boys, according to a media panel from the district.

Clinton-Massie’s Thomas Myers was named to the Division II boys second team.

Wilmington’s Cam Coomer in Division II boys and Jasmine Jamiel in Division I girls, Blanchester’s Elecia Patton in Division III girls, East Clinton’s Mackenzie Campbell in Division III girls and Branson Smith in Division III boys, and Clinton-Massie’s Faith Cottrell in Division II girls and Brendan Lamb and Griffin Laake in Division II boys all were given honorable mention.

For the season, Jackson averaged 25.2 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent (214-422) from the floor. She made 41.4 percent (65-157) of her three-point attempts and 77.5 percent of her free throws (86-111).

The Seton Hall signee grabbed 4.8 rebounds, came up with 3.1 steals and handed out 1.9 assists per game this season for the Lady Hurricane.

She finished her career with 2,033 points, first among girls in Clinton County history and third all-time among all basketball players. She trails only Jarron Cumberland (2,408) and Don Field (2,135) on the Clinton County career scoring list.

Sipple reached 1,000 points during the season for the Wildcats. He trails Blanchester’s all-time scoring leader Todd Lane by 78 points (1,046 to 1,124).

He averaged 25.2 points per game on 43.6 percent shooting (185-424). Sipple made 31 of 105 three-pointers and 179 of 248 free throws.

Sipple averaged 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.9 assists per game for the Wildcats.

Myers, a senior, averaged 15.2 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Falcons. He was 91-182 from the field and 75-105 from the free throw line.

Coomer, a junior, averaged 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Hurricane. He made 69 of 84 free throws.

Jamiel, a junior, averaged 9.1 points. 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game for WHS.

Patton, a senior, averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 2.4 assists for BHS.

Campbell, a senior, averaged 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 steals for EC.

Cottrell, a senior, averaged 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for CM.

Lamb, a junior who was named SBAAC American Division player of the year, averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game for the Falcons.

Laake, a senior, averaged 9.9 points 6.5 rebounds 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

Smith, a sophomore, averaged 14.5 points. 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 assists.

SUMMARY

The 2018-19 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association All-Southwest District boys high school basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from the district:

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Samari Curtis, Xenia, 6-foot-4, senior, 34.4 points per game; Andre Gordon, Sidney, 6-2, sr., 22.6; Michael Kreill, Vandalia Butler, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Miles McBride, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Ra’Heim Moss, Springfield, 6-4, sr., 18.0; Alec Pfriem, Moeller, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Bash Wieland, Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 6-5, sr., 19.5.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samari Curtis, Xenia.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Carl Kremer, Moeller.

SECOND TEAM: Ryan Hall, Kettering Fairmont, 6-4, sr., 18.0; Ronnie Hampton, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-10, sr., 16.0; D’Marco Howard, Hamilton, 6-2, sr., 18.7; Max Land, Moeller, 6-4, jr., 8.0; Landen Long, Mason, 6-0, sr., 18.1; Shaunn Monroe, Fairborn, 6-0, sr., 24.6; Mo Njie, Centerville, 6-9, jr., 8.7.

THIRD TEAM: Jacob Berkemeier, Cin. Oak Hills, 6-4, jr., 11.0; Rashaun Brown, Cin. Winton Woods, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Duncan Hall, Miamisburg, 6-6, sr., 12.0; Steven Huxell, Milford, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Kendall Moore, Dayton Belmont, 5-11, sr., 22.9; Cole Spencer, Morrow Little Miami, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Nathan Stockman, Cin. St. Xavier, 6-1, sr., 12.8.

HONORABLE MENTION: DeAirius Randle Barker, Cin. Princeton; Michael Berner, Garett Powell, Springboro; Kellan Bochenek, Fairmont; Keyshawn Bourrage, Cin. Northwest; Willard Cluxton, Cin. Elder; Matt Cogan, Simon Jefferson, Dayton Carroll; Carter Combs, West Chester Lakota West; Kelen Dietrich, Zachary Moeller, Oak Hills; Logan Duncomb, Alex Williams, Moeller; Will Emrick, Zack Minton, Savon O’Neal, Franklin; Isaiah Gambrell, Trenton Edgewood; Jalen Greiser, Matt Toigo, Loveland; Chris Herbort, Beavercreek; Josiah Hudgins, Ratez Roberts, Sidney; Bryant Johnson, Braedon Norman, Butler; Will Johnston, Grant Spicer, Lakota East; Aaron Jones, Middletown; Spencer Kinnet, Harrison; Tallice Landers, Rashad McKee, Wayne; Brandon Lanier, Aushadon Mathis, Chris Simmons, Cin. Mt. Healthy; Jaylen Lemons, Nathan Vogelpohl, Cin. LaSalle; Danny Lewis, Clayton Northmont; Easton Lewis, New Carlisle Tecumseh; Ryan Marchal, Matt Pearce, Centerville; Caillou Monroe, Troy; Joe Nickel, Fairborn; Jake Peters, Kings Mills Kings; Shawn Phillips, Belmont; Jaylen Robinson, Trey Robinson, Hamilton; David Sanford, Springfield; Hank Thomas, St. Xavier; Qurri Tucker, Piqua; Zyon Tull, Mount Orab Western Brown; Rod Wiley Jr., Cin. Colerain; Ben Yuskewich, Sycamore; Damiene Boles Jr., Riverside Stebbins.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Amari Davis, Trotwood-Madison, 6-foot-4, senior, 30.1 points per game; D’Arris Dean, Cincinnati Aiken, 6-0, sr., 21.9; Joey Edmonds, Cin. Wyoming, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Milton Gage, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Paul McMillan, Cin. Hughes, 6-2, sr., 25.1; C.J. Napier, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-5, sr., 19.3; Nehki Smith, Cin. Taft, 6-6, jr., 22.4.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Amari Davis, Trotwood-Madison.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Staley, Chaminade Julienne.

SECOND TEAM: Carl Blanton, Trotwood-Madison, 6-3, jr., 18.5; Twon Hines, Dayton Northridge, 6-1, sr., 21.5; Dionte McBride, Woodward, 6-3, sr., 27.0; Anthony McComb, Dayton Thurgood Marshall, 6-2, so., 17.0;

Thomas Myers, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-6, sr., 15.2; Evan Prater, Wyoming, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Darren Rubin, Oakwood, 6-0, jr., 22.2.

THIRD TEAM: Jack Clement, Bellefontaine, 6-0, sr., 20.4; Tyler Eberhart, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-7, jr., 20.3; Nick Haddad, Cin. Turpin, 5-9, sr., 17.2; Justin Pappas, Hamilton Badin, 6-5, sr., 13.9; Chris’seon Stringer, Taft, 6-3, sr., 18.2; Brady Uhl, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-1, jr., 18.3; Rylan Woods, Cin. Summit Country Day, 6-0, sr., 17.0;

HONORABLE MENTION: Chase Adams, Brady King, Brevan King, St. Paris Graham; John Aicholtz, Jackson Ames, Cin. West Clermont; Dartainion Battle, Cin. Shroder; Demarco Bradley, Taft; A.J. Braun, Fenwick; Ryan Brown Jr., Austin Jones, West Carrollton; Johnny Bultema, Cin. Indian Hill; Robbie Cass, Jakada Stone, Aiken; Charles Drewery, Northridge; Mekhi Elmore, Thurgood Marshall; Kevin English, Norwood; Terry Evans, Summit Country Day; Jerimiah Flowers, Josiah McGee, St. Bernard Roger Bacon; Isaiah Fonseca, Reid Taylor, Urbana; Zach Frederick, Ben Knostman, Nolan Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Josh Hice, Victor Hill, Christian Kollmorgan, Goshen; Jackson Holt, Turpin; Cole Jones, Nolan Robson, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan; G’Marrion Jones, Cleves Taylor; Griffin Laake, Brendan Lamb, Clinton-Massie; Jonathan Lang, New Richmond; Malachi Mathews, Trotwood-Madison; Camron McKenzie, Hughes; Jack Nauseef, Chaminade Julienne; Evan Noffke, Springfield Northwestern; Cooper Shields, Ross; Noah Walker, Greenville; Cam Coomer, Wilmington; Jason Griffin, Batavia.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Griffin Doseck, Anna, 6-foot-5, senior, 15.0 points per game; Alex Dotson, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6-4, sr., 13.3; Trevon Ellis, Dayton Stivers School for the Arts, 6-3, jr., 13.0; Jacob Gudorf, Brookville, 6-3, sr., 15.2; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester, 6-4, so., 26.2; Grant Whisman, Middletown Madison, 6-7, jr., 16.7; Mark Wise, Cin. Deer Park, 6-4, jr., 18.0.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mark Wise, Deer Park.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Felix Turner, Stivers.

SECOND TEAM: Willie Bowman, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-3, sr., 19.6; AJ Garrett, Purcell Marian, 6-6, sr., 12.2; Steven Gentry Jr., Deer Park, 6-0, jr., Jr., 15.3; Brice Hill, Cin. Seven Hills, 6-5, sr., 15.4; Kendal James, Tipp City Bethel, 5-11, sr., 20.2; Brandon Ross, Reading, 5-9, sr., 15.4; Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5-10, jr., 15.4.

THIRD TEAM: Ibrahima Athie, Deer Park, 6-6, sr., 17.7; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5-11, jr., 16.0; Carter Gray, Arcanum, 6-4, jr., 15.6; Noah Pack, Georgetown, 6-8, sr., 17.5; Allen Lattimore, Stivers, 6-0, so., 14.0; Steven Noung, Cin. Madeira, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Skyler Schmidt, Batavia Clermont Northeastern, 6-7, so., 22.9.

HONORABLE MENTION: Evan Hiestand, Versailles; Matthew Adkins, Cin. Country Day; Evan Atchley, Arcanum; Jayden Bassler, Twin Valley South; AJ Brown, Reading; Nick Burden, Holden Nease, West Liberty-Salem; Nolan Burney, Carlisle; Anthony Carmichael, Waynesville; Mikell Clay, Finneytown; Bowen Doane, CJ McCulley, Fayetteville Fayetteville-Perry; Myles Fahillison, D’Shawnti Hawkins, Marlin Lyons, Cin. Clark Montessori; TJ Grove, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place; Cameron Harris, Tyree Robinson, Cin. North College Hill; Cameron Harrison, Zach Woodall, New Paris National Trail; Curtis Harrison, Seven Hills; Eric Hoeffel, Madeira; Riley Huelskamp, Anna; Clay Jacobs, Austin Parker, Nate Reichert, Lewistown Indian Lake; Cam Lackney, Cin. Mariemont; Javonta Lyons, Purcell Marian; Drew McKibben, Williamsburg; Levi McMonigle, Mason Whiteman, Madison; Ethan Rimkus, Bethel; Bryce Singleton, Camden Preble Shawnee; Wade Turner, Brookville; Anton Webb, Miamisburg Dayton Christian; Griffin Reinert, Bethel Bethel-Tate; Branson Smith, Lees Creek East Clinton; Cameron Brookbank, Georgetown.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Ethan Conley, Arcanum Franklin Monroe, 6-foot-4, senior, 27.3 points per game; Adonis Davis, Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Sabien Doolittle, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Hunter Muir, Ansonia, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Trent Platfoot, Jackson Center, 6-0, sr., 12.5; Erik Uszynski, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy, 6-4, sr., 16.1; Kaden Warner, Cincinnati James Gamble Montessori, 5-11, so., 24.9.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ethan Conley, Franklin Monroe.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Carl Woods, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian.

SECOND TEAM: Charlie Bertemes, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 6-2, sr., 17.6; Nick Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5-10, jr., 8.0; Trey Dunn, Catholic Central, 5-10, sr., 10.0; Daniel Kearns, Russia, 6-5, sr., 11.4; Michael McCants, Gamble Montessori, 6-3, jr., 18.8; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6-4, so., 14.5; Logan Woods, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian, 6-2, fr., 12.9.

THIRD TEAM: Andrew Clark, Yellow Springs, 5-11, sr., 17.5; Colby Cross, Cedarville, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Spencer Heuker, Botkins, 6-2, sr., 12.0; Roman Newsome, Legacy Christian, 5-10, so., 11.2; Cameron Rogers, Cin. Christian, 6-3, jr., 10.3; Fred Shropshire, Emmanuel Christian, 6-2, jr., 14.0; Lane Willoby, DeGraff Riverside, 6-0, sr., 13.6.

HONORABLE MENTION: Lewis Brown, Jeremi Cauley, Xavier Smith, Gamble Montessori; Hunter Buckingham, Ansonia; Carson Crozier, Joe Glassmeyer, Felicity Felicity-Franklin; Mason Dapore, Jordan York, Russia; Deanza Duncan, Jordan Robinette, Hamilton New Miami; Mykah Eichie, Catholic Central; CJ Faulkner, East Dayton Christian School; Luke Frantz, Sidney Lehman Catholic; Keano Hammerstrom, Mike Sharavjamts, Legacy Christian; DJ Howell, Union City Mississinawa Valley; Connor Jones, Bradford; Trent Koning, Cedarville; Joe Lusby, Aaron McCoy, Cin. Miami Valley Christian Academy; Alec Martin, Dayton Miami Valley School; Zane Paul, Botkins; Ashton Piper, Sidney Fairlawn; Miguel Ringer, KJ Swain Jr., Cin. Christian; Eli Rosengarten, Fort Loramie.

The 2018-19 All-Southwest District girls high school basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from the district:

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Destiny Bohanon, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-foot-9, senior, 15.1 points per game; Chance Gray, West Chester Lakota West, 5-9, fr., 14.8; Mya Jackson, Wilmington, 5-7, sr., 25.0; Gabbie Marshall, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-9, sr., 13.7; Sammie Puisis, Mason, 6-1, sr., 17.5; Corinne Thomas, New Carlisle, Tecumseh, 5-9, sr., 22.0; Amy Velasco, Centerville, 5-6, so., 14.0.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sammie Puisis, Mason.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Fishman, Lakota West.

SECOND TEAM: KK Bransford, Mount Notre Dame, 5-10, fr., 17.0; Sean Kelly Darks, Cin. Walnut Hills, 5-10, jr., 17.8; Lexi Fleming, Cin. Mercy McAuley, 5-6, jr., 14.0; Jillian Hayes, Loveland, 6-2, jr., 17.3; Mickayla Perdue, Springfield, 5-9, so., 21.4; CiCi Riggins, Hamilton, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Madeline Westbeld, Kettering Fairmont, 6-2, jr., 15.8.

THIRD TEAM: Madison Bartley, Fairmont, 6-3, jr., 14.0; Presley Griffitts, Tecumseh, 5-11, sr., 15.6; Aubryanna Hall, Wayne, 6-0, so., 12.5; Julia Hoefling, Mount Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 7.0; Cotie McMahon, Centerville, 5-11, fr., 14.5; Kennedi Myles, Walnut Hills, 6-1, sr., 13.1; Kaitlyn Simpkins, Morrow Little Miami, 5-5, sr., 13.5.

HONORABLE MENTION: Dy’Jhanik Armfield, Camryn Gramke, Cin. Oak Hills; Zahrya Bailey, Fairfield; Tia Bass, Macie Taylor, Troy; Devin Biesbrock, Lexie Sparks, Kings Mills Kings; Samill Calhoun, Ari Layne, Middletown; Dominique Camp, Nevaeh Dean, Kailyn Dudukovich, Lakota West; Alanna Carter, Mason; Sam Chable, Alexis Hutchison, Centerville; Kirsten Click, Dakota Reeves, West Clermont; Mikara Cook, Mount Notre Dame; MaKayla Cooper, Katie McCrary, Clayton Northmont; Brianna Counts, Aliah McWhorter, Cin. Sycamore; Ashley Davis, Kyla Oldacre, Willow White, Princeton; Tyree Fletcher, Abbie Schoenherr, Vandalia Butler; Kendall Folley, Lebanon; Kate Garry, Loveland; Rachel Gillum, Jordan Hobbs, Springboro; Olivia Hamilton, Turpin; Nyla Hampton, Olivia Trice, Wayne; Alyssa Hargrove-Hall, Beavercreek; Elizabeth Homan, Karley Steinher, Cin. Anderson; Callie Hunt, Zoe Stephen, Trenton Edgewood; Jasmine Jamiel, Wilmington; Baylee Jones, Mount Orab Western Brown; Kyra Koontz, Oxford Talawanda; Krissy Kowalski, Harrison; Anna Long, Alex Sperry, Miamisburg; Abaigeal McNally, Colerain; Mali Morgan-Elliott, Fairmont; Trinity Morton-Nooks, Springfield; Korina Murphy, Riverside Stebbins; Evelyn Oktavec, Khala Powell, Fairborn; Jenna Schoster, Alex Smith, Mercy McAuley; Emma Shaffer, Ursuline Academy; Jordan Stanley, Liberty Twp. Lakota East; Noel Weathers, Cin. Mt. Healthy; Azyiah Williams, Milford; Tylah Yeomans, Piqua.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Maddie Antenucci, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5-foot-10, junior, 19.3 points per game; Emma Broermann, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Elisabeth Bush, Dayton Carroll, 5-8, sr., 13.5; Layne Ferrell, Franklin, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Lauren Hapgood, Dayton Oakwood, 5-8, sr., 20.0; Mikala Morris, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-2, sr., 27.0; Kylee Sheppard, Cin. Roger Bacon, 5-9, so., 11.3.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Layne Ferrell, Franklin.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Holderman, Tipp City Tippecanoe.

SECOND TEAM: Emily Byrne, Cin. McNicholas, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Clarissa Craig, Roger Bacon, 6-3, so., 13.0; Paige Garr, Goshen, 5-7, sr., 17.2; Sha’mya Leigh, Trotwood-Madison, 5-10, sr., 17.9; Ashleigh Mader, Tippecanoe, 5-8, so., 11.2; Chloe Smith, Germantown Valley View, 5-9, sr., 11.7; Sky Thomas, Cin. Wyoming, 6-2, sr., 8.8.

THIRD TEAM: Ti’ Ajisa Christopher, Cin. Woodward, 5-6, jr., 16.9; Kendall Clodfelter, Tippecanoe, 5-6, jr., 8.3; Julia Keller, Carroll, 6-0, jr., 13.3; Haleigh Mayo-Behnken, Greenville, 5-7, jr., 12.2; Ella Riggs, Cin. Indian Hill, 5-7, fr., 17.0; Jordan Rogers, Franklin, 5-9, so., 10.0; Sophie Sloneker, Monroe, 5-11, sr., 10.0.

HONORABLE MENTION: Mallory Armentrout, Kenton Ridge; MaKayla Blount, Alter; Julia Brune, Liz Huber, McNicholas; Ashley Bucher, Taylor; Kendall Burke, Wyoming; Carley Clift, New Richmond; Faith Cottrell, Clarksville Clinton-Massie; Abigail Dickson, Aubrey Stupp, Valley View; Maren Frudenschuss, Maria Mescher, Bellbrook; Staci Greene, Jordyn Varise, Dayton Chaminade Julienne; Myeesha Hall, Jordan Pettigrew, Dayton Ponitz Career Technology Center; Quantaijah Huffman, Trotwood-Madison; Katelyn Nash, St. Paris Graham; Shelby Nusbaum, Badin; Olivia Patel, Batavia; Leah Ruffin, Ponitz; Bailey Shepherd, Eaton; Aubrey Stolly, Bellefontaine; Olivia Wells-Daniels, Monroe.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Amil Ali-Shakir, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-foot-8, senior, 13.2 points per game; Jessica Chase, Williamsburg, 5-5, sr., 17.0; Morgan Haney, Casstown Miami East, 5-8, sr., 23.3; Jenna Lovely, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-6, sr., 12.0; Rachel Murray, Waynesville, 5-6, sr., 19.8; Marcella Sizer, Waynesville, 6-0, sr., 13.3; Lindsey Winner, Versailles, 6-2, jr., 9.4.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rachel Murray, Waynesville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Gabbard, Waynesville.

SECOND TEAM: Simone Christmon, Cin. James Gamble Montessori, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Kristen Dickison, West Milton Milton-Union, 5-6, sr., 20.2; Taylor Gray, Arcanum, 6-0, fr., 9.9; Sha’Dai Hale, Purcell Marian, 5-11, sr., 11.9; Caitlin McEldowney, Versailles, 5-5, jr., 9.8; Dasia Thornton, Cin. Clark Montessori, 6-1, sr., 17.4; Reagan Ware, Springfield Greenon, 5-6, jr., 13.2.

THIRD TEAM: Lauren Barhorst, Anna, 6-2, jr., 10.7; Taylor Bee, Bethel Bethel-Tate, 5-9, jr., 10.0; Kendall Dewey, Cin. Mariemont, 5-5, jr., 14.0; Kenna Gray, Tipp City Bethel, 5-7, so., 11.7; Gabby Hollar, West Liberty-Salem, 5-7, sr., 10.7; Torey Macke, Cin. Deer Park, 5-7. Sr., 11.3; Sylvie Sonneman, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-11, jr., 15.2.

HONORABLE MENTION: Bella Answini, Skylar Beavers, Cin. Hills Christian Academy; Delaney Benedict, Lydia Henry, Greenon; Olivia Brown, Milton-Union; Mackenzie Campbell, Lees Creek East Clinton; Kelsey Day, WL-Salem; Ella Doseck, Breah Kuck, Anna; Kya Dukes, Purcell Marian; Paige Fisher, Madi Ogden, Williamsburg; Akira Fletcher, Gamble Montessori; Avonah Gray, Cin. Aiken; Kenzie Harding, Greeneview; Logan Hollon, Nicole Sims, Preble Shawnee; Alaina Lyons, Urbana; Rachel Martin, Bryana Woodard, Cin. Summit Country Day; Camryn Miller, Miami East; Kayla O’Daniel, Hailey Unger, Arcanum; Elizabeth Ording, Versailles; Elecia Patton, Blanchester; Savannah Pavoni, Benjamin Logan; Olivia Reittinger, Bethel; Janay Rose, Bailey Weaver, Deer Park; McKinlee Ruppert, New Lebanon Dixie; Carly Scott, Cin. Madeira; Laura Shuppert, Cin. Seven Hills; Grace White, Bethel-Tate; Erica Wilkerson, Reading; Zion Wright, Clark Montessori.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Corina Conley, Arcanum Franklin Monroe, 6-foot, junior, 18.0 points per game; Sabrina Delbello, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-7, so., 13.1; Maddie Downing, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, jr., 12.4; Meghan Downing, Tri-Village, 6-2, fr., 12.8; Emma Hess, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy, 5-11, so., 16.8; Marissa Meiring, Fort Loramie, 5-8, jr., 11.0; Samantha Whiteman, Covington, 5-7, sr., 24.8.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samantha Whiteman, Covington.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Combs, Legacy Christian.

SECOND TEAM: Kathleen Ahner, Legacy Christian, 5-7, so., 11.0; Maddi Benjamin, Georgetown, 5-7, so., 10.2; Maggie Coe, Cedarville, 5-6, sr., 21.7; Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-5, fr., 15.2; Abbigail Peterson, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-7, so., 15.7; Laurissa Poling, Russia, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Dana Rose, Fort Loramie, 5-11, so., 8.2.

THIRD TEAM: Belle Cable, Franklin Monroe, 5-4, jr., 10.6; Jenna Cordonnier, Russia, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Sarah Earhart, Troy Christian, 6-2, jr., 11.0; Grace Forrest, Mechanicsburg, 5-7, so., 13.5; Kenzie Hoelscher, Fort Loramie, 6-0, so., 7.1; Lissa Siler, Tri-Village, 5-7, jr., 13.3; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, fr., 24.5.

HONORABLE MENTION: Katie Campbell, Jazlyn Smith, Dayton Miami Valley School; Camryn Collinsworth, Miamisburg Dayton Christian; Maddy Combs, Emily Riddle, Legacy Christian; Olivia Crawford, Cecilia Murphy, Fayetteville Fayetteville-Perry; Lauren Dudgeon, Sidney Fairlawn; Kennedi Gephart, Taylor Ratermann, Fort Loramie; Shelby Giles, Dana Jones, De Graff Riverside; Alecea Grosjean, Miami Valley Christian Academy; Miranda Heid, Caila Nagel, Fairfield Cin. Christian; Trinity Henderson, Ansonia; Carmen Heuker, Botkins; Sidnie Hunt, Union City Mississinawa Valley; Kam Jordan, Cin. Country Day; Cati LeVan, Frani LeVan, North Lewisburg Triad; Jessie Monnier, Houston; Madison Moore, Felicity Felicity-Franklin; Mallory Mullen, Catholic Central; Emma Printz, Tri-Village; Torie Utter, Georgetown.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_LOGO-4-county.jpg