CINCINNATI — Two nights after ending East Clinton’s season, Purcell Marian dealt the same fate to Blanchester.

The top-seeded Cavaliers pulled away in the second half to defeat Blanchester 72-32 in the Divison III sectional final at Princeton High School.

Leading by just 13 at the half, Purcell Marian put the game away by outscoring Blanchester 28-10 in the third quarter. The Cavaliers made 10 of 11 from the floor in the quarter, including all six from three-point range.

“Their balance is impressive,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “They’re patient yet aggressive. At the end of the day, they’re definitely the better team. That’s a measuring stick as to what a state championship team looks like. I hope they win the title, that’s for sure.”

Blanchester (11-13) was led by Brayden Sipple, who had 22 points. He finishes his sophomore season with 1,098 career points. He’ll start the 2019-20 campaign just 22 points to tie Bob Jacoby for second on the all-time BHS scoring list, and just 26 to tie Todd Lane for first.

Purcell Marian (21-4) advances to the district final against either Middletown Madison or National Trail March 10 at the University of Dayton Arena.

The Cavaliers were led by Javonta Lyons who had 17 points and seven rebounds. Alex Dotson added 15 points. Purcell Marian outrebounded Blanchester 28-14 and had 16 assists on 27 made field goals.

The game marked the final BHS game for seniors Ian Heeg, Brent Hopkins and Matthew Grogg.

“I wouldn’t trade this locker room for any other locker room,” Weber said. “It’s because of the bonds and relationships and the willingness of those guys, led by the seniors, to take whatever we threw at them and come back the next day.

“They’re top-notch kids and top-notch people.”

SUMMARY

Friday, March 1, 2019

@ Princeton High School

OHSAA Division III Sectional Championship

Purcell Marian 72, Blanchester 32

B^6^11^10^5^32

P^20^10^28^14^72

(32) BLANCHESTER (fg-3ft-ft-tp) Tanner Creager 1-0-0-2, Brent Hopkins 1-0-0-2, Brayden Sipple 8-1-5-22, Hunter Bare 2-0-2-6. TOTALS 12-1-7-32.

(72) PURCELL MARIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jeremiah Jackson 0-0-2-2, Clark Jefferson 2-1-0-5, AJ Garrett 4-0-0-8, Alex Dotson 7-1-0-15, Javonta Lyons 5-2-5-17, Jared Baldock 4-3-0-11, Michael Little 3-2-2-10, Bryan Warah 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 27-9-9-72.

FIELD GOALS: B 12/34 (Sipple 8/15); P 27/45 (Dotson 7/11, Lyons 5/7, Baldock 4/9)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 1/8; P 9/15 (Baldock 3/6)

FREE THROWS: B 7/14 (Sipple 5/12); P 9/9 (Lyons 5/5)

REBOUNDS: B 14 (Sipple 3, Waialae 3); P 28 (Lyons 7, Dotson 6)

ASSISTS: B 3 (Creager 2); P 16 (Dotson 5, Lyons 3)

STEALS: B 3 (Creager 2); P 6

BLOCKED SHOTS: B 2 (Heeg 1, Bare 1); P 0

TURNOVERS: B 11; P 6

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.

