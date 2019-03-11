Ferrum sweeps Wilmington baseball, 16-5 and 8-1

The Wilmington College baseball team was swept in a doubleheader 16-5 and 8-1 Monday at Ferrum College.

The losses leave the Quakers with a 1-8 record.

Gage Bley and Jake Hyatt both had two hits and drove in two runs in the first game. Hyatt scored two times.

Bottorff also had two hits while driving in one run.

Starting pitcher Bryant McCarty took the loss but three of the four WC pitchers were hit hard by Ferrum.

Kasey Bottorff had two of WC’s seven hits in the second game. Nick Silvis drove in the only Wilmington run.

Lance Fleischman started on the mound and was tagged with the loss. Thomas Hueber and Adam Doerger combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to finish the game.