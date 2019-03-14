Crager powers WC softball to doubleheader sweep

NAPLES, Fla. – Megan Crager had a big day Thursday for the Wilmington College softball team.

Crager had a walk-off single to give Wilmington a 1-0 win over the Rochester Institute of Technology in the second game of a twinbill. She had four hits and drove in three runs in a 10-3 win over Knox College in the first game.

Wilmington concludes its spring trip to Florida with an 8-2 record.

In the first game, the Quakers banged out 15 hits en route to a 10-3 win.

Megan Crager led the WC hit parade with four hits and three runs batted in. Shelby Raby had two hits and also drove in three runs. Micalah Hensley had three hits, scored three times and drove in two.

Hayley Suchland struggled with control (walking six) but picked up the win as she allowed two runs, just one hit and struck out six over four innings.

Alexis Stringfellow pitched the final three innings for the save, striking out four.

In the second game, Grace Shell scattered seven hits and four walks but pitched a shutout. She struck out five.

Crager finished with a hit and two walks to go along with the games only RBI.

In the seventh, Hensley opened with a single to center, moved to second on Kennedy Clifton’s bunt single then went to third on a throwing error. With one out, Crager singled to right with Hensley scoring an unearned run to win the game for WC.