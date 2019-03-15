Registration underway for 18th annual Redlegs Run

CINCINNATI — Sign up now for the 18th annual CollegeAdvantage Redlegs Run June 8 at Great American Ball Park, benefiting the Reds Community Fund.

Runners, walkers and families have many options to participate:

• 10K: Chip-timed 6.2-mile course starts on Mehring Way, runs along the riverfront, crosses over the Ohio River on the Taylor Southgate Bridge into Newport, back across the Purple People Bridge and finishes inside the ballpark on the warning track.

• 5K: Chip-timed 3.1-mile course starts on Mehring Way behind Great American Ball Park, runs along the riverfront and finishes inside the ballpark on the warning track.

• One Mile Family Run/Walk: One-mile course starts on Mehring Way and finishes inside the ballpark on the warning track.

• Gapper’s Kids Fun Run: Kids run on the warning track around the field.

• 5K/10K Virtual Race: Run or walk anytime, anywhere between May 18-June 8 and receive a race medal and t-shirt delivered to your door.

All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either June 16 vs. Texas Rangers at 1:10 p.m. or July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:10 p.m.)

Register early at reds.com/Run for pre-registration pricing*:

• 10K: $45

• 5K: $35

• One Mile Family Run/Walk: $25

• Gapper’s Kids Fun Run: $20 (for kids 10 and under)

• 5K Virtual Race: $25

• 10K Virtual Race: $35

*Prices increase May 28

Registration will also be available at packet pick-ups and on race day.

Race start times:

• 8 a.m.: Runners and walkers for 5K & 10K

• 9:30 a.m.: One Mile Family Run/Walk

• 10:15 a.m.: Gapper’s Kids Fun Run

Race day parking is recommended in the Central Riverfront Garage. Reduced price parking for $5 will be available until 7:45 a.m. and additional parking details can be found at reds.com/Run.

Race sponsors include the Cincinnati Reds, CollegeAdvantage, Trophy Awards, Prestige AV & Creative Services, Coca-Cola, Rumpke, Castellini Group of Companies, LaRosa’s, Skyline Chili and Fleet Feet.

Over 3,100 runners and walkers participated in 2018 generating over $127,000 for the baseball and softball-themed outreach programs of the Reds Community Fund.