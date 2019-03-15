Thirteen Fightin’ Quakers earn winter academic All-OAC honors

Thirteen Wilmington College student-athletes earned Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors for winter sports.

Academic All-Conference selections have at least a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average (GPA) at the end of the semester preceding the end of the fall season. The student-athlete must also be a member of a varsity team as well as be enrolled in a full-time capacity.

The following is a list of Wilmington student-athletes who earned this recognition:

Name Year Sport Major GPA

Colin Myers So. Men’s Basketball Agriculture 3.73

AJ Arling Sr. Women’s Basketball Agriculture 3.53

Mackenzie Campbell Sr. Women’s Basketball Exercise Science 3.99

Ellen Nilback So. Women’s Basketball Communication Arts 3.97

Morgan Ritz Sr. Women’s Basketball Agriculture 3.72

Faith Teaford So. Women’s Basketball Social Work 3.59

Nicholas Keller So. Men’s Swimming Athletic Training 3.53

Hannah Davis So. Women’s Swimming Exercise Science 4.00

Kadie Grundey So. Women’s Swimming Exercise Science 3.61

Ellyse Herr Sr. Women’s Swimming Spanish 3.77

Margaret Hover So. Women’s Swimming Biology 3.93

Rachel O’Donnell Sr. Women’s Swimming Psychology 4.00

Laura Swinehart Jr. Women’s Swimming Agriculture 3.72