Come out and finish the castle

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3

