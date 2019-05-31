Posted on by

Come out and finish the castle


Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3 <a data-lynx-mode="hover" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.signupgenius.com%2Fgo%2F70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1HwUXQVIn_i2QsAdWIVSHpbfuihW9pIK26fF81L6HRgPgPPTONiCgekX4&h=AT2KVEpjLBL9PBi-jX_Mq0mrTc57urZeaAWK7NKMPZmVp38l1Anjz2hylPao8-9f7TNyjZxi1fK5mzFkLOY-1Wo-yfEj7C_2FQyyLWQ-YwBzdWrAnnWPB7eq2GfEeKhHrQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"> </a>

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3


John Hamilton | News Journal

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3


John Hamilton | News Journal

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3


John Hamilton | News Journal

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_DSC_0504.jpgMany hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3 John Hamilton | News Journal

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_DSC_0507.jpgMany hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3 John Hamilton | News Journal

Many hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_DSC_0512.jpgMany hands make light work as locals storm the new castle playground construction site on Friday at David Williams Park. With now 90% of the construction finished, Parks Director Jermaine Isaac believe it’ll be complete on Saturday if they get the help. To help, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054ba8a622a4fd0-castle3 John Hamilton | News Journal