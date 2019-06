2019 junior fair royalty

The 2019 Clinton County Junior Fair royalty has been announced. It includes those pictured, from left: FCS Queen Lexi Arehart-McBrayer, Miss Annie Oakley Mikala Hatfield, Fair Princess Paris Eades, 2019 Fair Queen Myah Jones (seated), Fair Princess Carrie Robinson, Goat Queen Mackenzie Osborne and Poultry Queen Darcie Zeckser. The fair will be here before you know it, set for July 6-13.

The 2019 Clinton County Junior Fair royalty has been announced. It includes those pictured, from left: FCS Queen Lexi Arehart-McBrayer, Miss Annie Oakley Mikala Hatfield, Fair Princess Paris Eades, 2019 Fair Queen Myah Jones (seated), Fair Princess Carrie Robinson, Goat Queen Mackenzie Osborne and Poultry Queen Darcie Zeckser. The fair will be here before you know it, set for July 6-13. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_049.jpg The 2019 Clinton County Junior Fair royalty has been announced. It includes those pictured, from left: FCS Queen Lexi Arehart-McBrayer, Miss Annie Oakley Mikala Hatfield, Fair Princess Paris Eades, 2019 Fair Queen Myah Jones (seated), Fair Princess Carrie Robinson, Goat Queen Mackenzie Osborne and Poultry Queen Darcie Zeckser. The fair will be here before you know it, set for July 6-13. Phyllis Cocklin photo