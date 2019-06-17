A berry good festival

Locals lined up to get homemade ice cream topped with strawberries despite the wet weather at the Strawberry Festival at Chester Friends Church on Saturday.

Locals came out to Chester Friends Church for their Strawberry Festival on Saturday despite the weather to enjoy music and food including strawberries poured over homemade ice cream.

Dick Mitchener, third from right, leads musicians in the entertainment in the Chester Friends Church at the Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Locals lined up to get homemade ice cream topped with strawberries despite the wet weather at the Strawberry Festival at Chester Friends Church on Saturday.