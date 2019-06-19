Wilmington residents: Don’t put out your recycling containers this week

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced there will be no curbside pickup for recyclables on Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21.

The disruption in service is due to necessary equipment maintenance. Curbside recycling will resume its regular schedule on Monday, June 24.

All other trash pickup services will continue as normal.

If your recycling pickup day is this Thursday or Friday, please hold your recyclables until your next regularly scheduled pickup day.

The city appreciates residents’ patience while the equipment is repaired and we return to full operations.

For questions regarding the trash pickup or recycling programs, please contact the Wilmington Sanitation Department at 937-382-6474.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Wilmington-new-logo.jpg