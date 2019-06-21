City, Port look forward with economic collaborative

WILMINGTON — “This is just the start,” stated Mayor John Stanforth in regards to an Economic Development Service Agreement.

The resolution, approved at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, states the city, “desires the assistance of the Clinton County Port Authority in facilitating economic development with the stated objective to both improve the economic welfare and nurture economic opportunities for the people of Clinton County, generally and the residents … specifically.”

“This has been an evolutionary process, and as the mayor said, we’re just starting,” said Evers. “We have an opportunity as a county community to work together, collaboratively, on an intentional strategic plan for economic development countywide.”

Evers believes this is a “wonderful structure” with “active, intentional” participation and investment by a broad range of community partners while incorporating existing community partners such as Main Street Wilmington, the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and others.

“The folks with whom we’ve been working with over the course of several years now to start to craft this vision. What the agreement will do is create an economic development program for our entire community that will identify a single point of contact for the facilitation of economic development efforts,” he said, adding it would be for both existing and prospective businesses.

The Port Authority would act as a facilitator and gatekeeper in regards to the interaction between the business community, potential investors, and the overall community.

Evers gave props to Mayor Stanforth, saying he was the one who jump-started the project, along with thanking David Hockaday and the organization that, “at every turn … stepped up and said, ‘Yeah, you know what? Let’s do this.’”

• Council approved Scot Gerber for an at-large position on the Clinton County Convention and Visitor Bureau’s board. They also approved Taylor Stuckert, Jermaine Isaac and David Reynolds for the Joint Recreation Department point.

• During the Water Committee report, council approved a resolution seeking to upgrade the existing water treatment facilities. These upgrades installing carbon contact basin, fluoridation equipment, upgrading the disinfection system, replacement of the bulk water station, and improvements to the security system.

Kelsey Swindler talks to fellow members of Wilmington City Council about updates with the water treatment plant at Thursday’s meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_DSC_0728.jpg Kelsey Swindler talks to fellow members of Wilmington City Council about updates with the water treatment plant at Thursday’s meeting. John Hamilton | News Journal Dan Evers of the Clinton County Port Authority speaks to Wilmington City Council Thursday about the Economic Development Service Agreement. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_DSC_0725.jpg Dan Evers of the Clinton County Port Authority speaks to Wilmington City Council Thursday about the Economic Development Service Agreement. John Hamilton | News Journal

