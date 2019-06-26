Top Scholar-Athletes, Hall-of-Famers honored

WILMINGTON — The 2019 class of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame was inducted Wednesday evening before a big crowd at the Expo Center on the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Thirty-two high school students — nominated by their schools for the annual Wilmington News Journal Scholar-Athlete of the Year award — were also honored at the event, emceed by News Journal Sports Editor Mark Huber.
The Hall-of-Famers inducted were Dan McSurley, Lawrence Boles, Angie Whiting Bahr, Alan Ledford, Larry Miller and John Patton.
The nominated high school Scholar-Athletes were:
• Blanchester — Ricky Davis, Olivia Gundler, Emily Hinkle, Regan Ostermeier, Elecia Patton, Sally Schafer, Clayton Schirmer, and Savanna Shank
• Clinton-Massie — Ty Beam, Jennifer Callewaert, Hailey Clayborn, Logan Fisher, Tyler Greathouse, AJ Houseman, Emily Ireland, Griffin Laake, Corey May, and Spencer Voss;
• East Clinton — Mackenzie Campbell, Kaitlin Durbin, Alex Hughes, Zachary Mitchell, Austin Rolfe, Brittney Wheeler, and Taylor Boeckmann
• Wilmington — Rachael Billups, Madi Flint, Tiara Harris, Brady Henry, Mason McIntosh, Emma Schroeder, Jordan Snarr, and Cayleigh Vance.