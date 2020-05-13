Take chamber’s survey on PPE this week

As businesses and organizations re-open or adjust their continued operations in response to COVID-19, the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and local partners want to assess the current need for PPE (personal protective equipment) and preventative items.

This brief survey will help identify collective PPE needs and potential ways to assist on a local level. The survey is open and applicable to any and all businesses/organizations in Clinton County.

Please submit your information by close of business, Friday, May 15, if possible.

The survey can be found at: wccchamber.com/ppe-needs-assessment-survey/ .

Contact Dessie Rogers at 937-728-7075 or info@wccchamber.com with any questions.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Wilmington-Chamber-logo.jpg