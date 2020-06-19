Blanchester Schools Foundation awards scholarships

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Schools Foundation presented scholarships to three outstanding graduating seniors.

Two recipients were selected this year for the Carlton and Carolyn Binkley Scholarship — Libby Boegeman and Tanner Creager will each receive $500.

Mr. Binkley always likes to meet the graduates to find out what their aspirations are and where they will be attending school. Libby will be continuing her education in nursing and Tanner will be going into the field of education. Both are excellent students and well-deserving of this scholarship.

Eliana Tacaronte is the recipient of the Carnahan Scholarship — Eliana will receive a $10,000 renewable scholarship, for a total of $40,000.

Eliana will be studying Chemistry at Wilmington College, and plans to go into the medical field.

Eliana is an exceptional student, who is also active in extracurricular activities such as band, and has given countless hours in community service, elder care, and other charitable organizations. Her dedication to her school, family, and community makes her the ideal candidate for this scholarship, and we know she will continue to excel.

The check was presented to Eliana by R. Douglas Naylor, President of the First National Bank of Blanchester, which manages the account for the Carnahan Scholarship Trustees and the Blanchester Schools Foundation.

As a foundation, we hope all Blanchester students remember the teachers and community members who have encouraged them and helped them along the way.

The Blanchester Schools Foundation has been created to accept and expend funds in support of students, teachers, and programs in the Blanchester Schools.

Contributions to the foundation are kept separate from school funds and may be earmarked for certain purposes or for the general support and enhancement of the schools. To find out more about donating, please email foundation@blan.org; or call 937-725-6550.

From top, Eliana Tacoronte is awarded by R. Douglas Naylor, and Tanner Creager and Libby Boegeman are awarded by Carlton Binkley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_composite-1.jpg From top, Eliana Tacoronte is awarded by R. Douglas Naylor, and Tanner Creager and Libby Boegeman are awarded by Carlton Binkley. Submitted photos