Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County building new house

WILMINGTON — Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County has started construction on its newest home. On Wednesday, some 13 volunteers defied the heat and made further building progress.

This Habitat project, located on South Mulberry Street in Wilmington, will be the 43rd home constructed since the organization started building affordable, energy-efficient houses in Clinton County in 1995.

On the first day of framing for this latest house, there were 14 or 15 volunteers, said Dr. Tom Matrka.

Raymond Baker and his granddaughter Keisha along with Keisha’s three children will be the occupants. Raymond’s wife, Charlotte, passed away in October 2019 and unfortunately was not able to see the groundbreaking of their home.

Mr. Baker is well-known in the Wilmington area, having worked at the Southridge Market for over 20 years and living here for 40 years.

He was accepted into the Habitat for Humanity program two years ago, and started working on his 300 sweat-equity hours in Blanchester and again last year in Midland.

Raymond joins a construction crew of men and women who dedicate two days a week to this cause.

Volunteers are welcome to join in the construction of the house on Wednesdays and Saturdays, weather permitting, or use their cooking skills to provide well-appreciated lunches to the construction workers.

Raymond Baker and his granddaughter Keisha along with Keisha's three children will be the occupants of the new Habitat house. There's a resemblance between Habitat for Humanity volunteer Dan Kennelly and Col. Sanders, as fellow Habitat volunteer Cecila Krusling was quick to point out after lunch arrived Wednesday. Roofing work was getting done Wednesday in Wilmington on the 43rd house constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County volunteers.