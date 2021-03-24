General Denver showcases renovations March 25-27

WILMINGTON — The General Denver Hotel & Restaurant/Bar is holding a grand opening of its fully renovated “Main Dining Room” and new wine bar.

The celebrations will be taking place from Thursday, March 25 through Saturday, March 27, during normal business hours.

The completed renovations feature the open view wall with the fireplace, a new stone full service bar, all new tables and chairs, and a completely remodeled service area.

The grand opening will kick off with a private ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

This three-day event will feature new menu additions as well as wine pairings to complement the new items. During the grand opening, each dining guest will receive a complimentary dessert voucher to be used on their next visit.

This event marks the first of a five-stage renovation, which will also include the “Tavern,” an indoor/outdoor patio, kitchen, and lobby areas.

Each of the three bars will include an alcohol theme, with the Main Dining Room featuring an expanded selection of wine.

The Sodini Family, owners of the restaurant/bar of the General Denver, said they are invested in the future of this historic downtown Wilmington landmark, and are excited to continue serving the community for years to come.

Learn more about the General Denver Hotel at www.generaldenver.com or 937-383-4141.

Submitted photo