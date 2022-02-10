iPads and tablets for all through Community Action, staff and volunteers

Clinton County Community Action, through funds provided by the Community Services Block Grant Cares Act, is providing iPads and tablets to Clinton County residents.

COVID presented many challenges to individuals including loss of socialization as well as virtual doctor appointments and virtual learning.

Through this program, seniors will be able to connect with family and friends outside their home, participate in virtual doctor’ visits, and stimulate their mind when utilizing this new tool available to them.

Families or individuals will be able to do the same as well as have the tools needed for their children to maintain their education.

CCCAP utilized volunteers from Wilmington College and Wilmington’s Bible Baptist Church to assist in set up of the devices.

There are a limited number of iPads/tablets remaining. Individuals need to complete an application and be under the 200% income guideline.

For information, please contact Community Action at 937-382-8365.

Funded through Cares Act