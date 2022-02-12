Special Olympics special evening

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted a Special Olympics Basketball & Cheerleading Open Gym Reunion on Friday in the Wilmington Middle School gym.

After a cookie and punch reception, the Shooting Stars and the Knights basketball teams scrimmaged the Wilmington Church of God, with both the Shooting Stars and the Knights winning.

Fans joined the cheerleaders on the court for their halftime dance.

Kiwanis supported the event by providing cookies and punch. Advocates in Motion (AIM) passed out anti-bullying bracketed and advocacy information.

To make a donation to Special Olympics or to find out about other community integration programs, contact Latasha Ruddle at lruddle@nikecenter.org or at 937-382-7519.

Players, cheerleaders, fans and volunteers enjoyed the open gym event. Submitted photos