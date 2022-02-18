Posted on by

Super soaker: Over 2 inches of rain Thursday pelts Clinton County, SW Ohio


By Tom Barr - tbarr@wnewsj.com

WILMINGTON — The rain bombarded Clinton County much of the day Thursday, melting the remaining ice, making ponds out of already moist ground, and causing some flooding.

Wilmington measured 2.19 inches of rain for the 24-hour period Thursday, according to Meteorologist Brian Coniglio of the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Cincinnati recorded about 2.25 inches of rainfall, with 1.45 inches in Dayton and 1.8 inches in Columbus.

The highest wind gust recorded in Clinton County on Thursday was 40 mph.

Thank to to our News Journal readers who shared their high-water photos with us via Facebook and email.

Submitted photos by:

Madison Zumwalde

Patrick Fitzgerald

Nancy Price

Buffy Boatman

Amanda Robinson

Tracy Mullen

Jes Priser-Cox

Liesha Richardson

