CCHD: Walk-in COVID, flu vaccinations slots slated for March

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District will host one walk-in COVID & Flu Vaccination Clinic each week in March — 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays — in the Nursing/WIC Clinic in the Clinton County Annex Building. Come through the red Entrance C.

Other COVID and flu vaccination times are available by appointment only. Call the Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot.

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available along with “high-dose” flu vaccine for those ages 65 and up. Flu shots can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card(s).

Other vaccinations for all ages– may be scheduled by calling the Nursing Division at 937-382-7221.

You may also use the online scheduling tool at https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445 .

For the latest updates, visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict and follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_CC-Health-District-2.jpg