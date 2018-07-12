Wilmington unveils possible zoning code, map updates

WILMINGTON — The end may be nearing for the city’s old zoning code and map.

Locals got a look at the proposed changes on Wednesday at the Zoning Task Force Open House.

Taylor Stuckert, Executive Director of the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, thought it went well.

“We had a good turn-out of task force members and citizens alike,” said Stuckert. “We had posters, maps, drafts of the code, and a live map to look at specific addresses.”

The proposed map is the result of the Wilmington Zoning Task Force, a group of locals that met once a month over the last 10 months to talk about updates that can be made to the Wilmington Zoning Code.

The task force was led by Stuckert and Warren County Regional Planning Commission Senior Planner Zach Moore. Fifteen residents were part of the group, offering feedback at each meeting. Stuckert and Moore would take the feedback and apply it to the proposed new code.

While no major changes were made to the current map and code, it did get an update that Stuckert thought was long overdue, through little changes.

“Our current one is kind of like a Frankenstein code,” he said. “It’s been amended and cobbled together at various times.”

Recently, a majority of the feedback the task force received was curiosity about how the zoning code worked and how it affected them.

The new zoning map and code will be taken to the City Planning Commission at their July 24 meeting for approval.

If it passes without any major issues, it’ll go before the Wilmington City Council, where it’ll receive three separate readings to be approved. Stucker hopes it’ll be in place by September or October.

For further details on the proposed code and map, visit www.wilmingtonzoningupdate.com .

From left, Senior Planner Zach Moore of Warren County Regional Planning Commission, Wilmington Council President Mark McKay, and Bill Limbacher look at the current and proposed zoning maps at the Wilmington Zoning Update Open House on Wednesday. Moore helped the Zoning Task Force come up with the proposed map. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSC_0771.jpg From left, Senior Planner Zach Moore of Warren County Regional Planning Commission, Wilmington Council President Mark McKay, and Bill Limbacher look at the current and proposed zoning maps at the Wilmington Zoning Update Open House on Wednesday. Moore helped the Zoning Task Force come up with the proposed map. John Hamilton | News Journal From left, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, Wilmington Councilmember Kelsey Swindler, and Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth chat about the differences in the current and proposed zoning maps at the Wilmington Zoning Update Open House on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSC_0778.jpg From left, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, Wilmington Councilmember Kelsey Swindler, and Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth chat about the differences in the current and proposed zoning maps at the Wilmington Zoning Update Open House on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal The current and proposed zoning map on display at the Wilmington Zoning Update Open House on Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSC_0762.jpg The current and proposed zoning map on display at the Wilmington Zoning Update Open House on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

