Accused cop impersonator guilty of different charge

WILMINGTON — A man accused of impersonating a police officer was found guilty of one charge with others dismissed in a plea deal.

Trevor Riley of Amelia appeared in Clinton County Municipal Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to a prohibited acts charge in relation to an incident in April 2018. Because of this, the initial impersonation charge was dismissed along with two unlawful restraint charges.

Municipal Court Judge Mike Daugherty ordered Riley to reappear in court on Jan. 10 for sentencing.

In the meantime, Riley was ordered to report to a special services director to comply with a pre-sentence investigation. He must also not commit any new offenses, must not possess any firearms, and must not use any drugs of abuse.

The charges stemmed from an incident on April 18 where Wilmington police received a report of a black Ford Crown Victoria activating red-and-white emergency lights and stopping a vehicle occupied by two adult males and two juveniles.

According to the WPD, the driver of the Ford (Riley) approached the victim’s vehicle and made a statement about the victim “following him too closely and, due to having another ‘call to go to’, the (Riley) was giving him a warning.”

It was noted that Riley was wearing khaki pants, a black polo shirt, and a pistol in a thigh holster.

Investigators discovered Riley was providing armed security guard services to Prairie View Apartments under a business called Private Protection Services. They also discovered a prescription medication disposal box at the property for which he was not licensed.

During a search warrant conducted by members of the Warren and Brown County drug task forces, and WPD/Warren County Drug Task Force Det. Scott Baker, multiple firearms, a box containing prescription medications, “potential items of drug abuse,” and other items related to the investigation were found.

Riley was also ordered to not have any contact with Quaker Apartments, Prairie View Apartments, Friendly Center, or any management company, or enter their premises.

The special services conducting the pre-sentence investigation will be in contact with the Clermont County Adult Probation Department to see if Riley had been compliant with their community control.

By John Hamilton

