WC women 35th in Louisville cross country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s cross country team crossed state borders for one of the biggest cross country meets in the country.

The 20th annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic was back and bigger than ever in 2021. Wilmington took 35th in the six-kilometer race, a solid finish for the squad.

Milena Wahl had a 57th place finish in a time of 23:45.7 to lead the Fightin’ Quakers while freshman Kolby Gluchowski had a 1:30 personal best with a time of 27:16.4.

The rest of the team was close-knit and could not be separated. The group of Bella Stevens, Jordan Snarr, Julia Bystrom, Taylor Cooper and Kaitlyn Rauch finished within 20 spots of each other from start to finish.

Wilmington has a week off while it prepares to host the JennaStrong Classic Oct. 15.

