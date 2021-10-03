Heys breaks own WC 8K record in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simon Heys broke his own Wilmington College record Saturday and won the 20th annual Live in Lou Classic.

Heys clocked 24:11.4 and finished on top of te field. There were 42 teams in the Division III Pre-National Race alone.

As a team, Wilmington was 17th, defeating multiple teams ranked ahead of them in the latest regional rankings.

Heys broke the eight-kilometer record by 52 seconds. The rest of the Quakers pack was led by Noah Tobin and George Rickett.

Wilmington has another week off as it prepares to host the JennaStrong Fall Classic Oct. 15.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-4.jpg