WHS 8th, EC 14th in Cross the Creek boys race

WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington was eighth and East Clinton 14th Saturday at the Cross the Creek Invitational boys cross country meet.

Trevor Billingsley of Wilmington was 15th in the race, clocking an 18:45.52.

Justin Arnold of East Clinton was not far behind in 21st place with a time of 19:12.95.

SUMMARY

October 2, 2021

Cross the Creek Invitational

@Washington Court House

Boys 5K Results

Teams

Marysville 39 Whiteoak 71 Oak Hill 115 Jackson 155 Fairfield 180 Waverly 201 Miami Trace 212 Wilmington 239 Lynchburg-Clay 244 Circleville 253 Ripley 262 North Adams 324 Washington 341 East Clinton 351 Urbana 382 Cedarville 430 Hillsboro 441 Grove City Christian 447 West Union 523

Individuals

(1) Landon Eyre, WO, 17:15.05; (15) Trevor Billingsley, WIL, 18:45.52; (21) Justin Arnold, EC, 19:12.95; (24) Henry Hildebrandt, WIL, 19:30.35; (49) Zach Vest, EC, 20:28.6; (58) Conner Walters, WIL, 20:44.3; (83) Oliver McDermott, WIL, 21:38.65; (115) Aiden Matheney, WIL, 22:41.24; (117) Tony Wilens-Mabry, WIL, 22:42.78; (118) Jacob George, EC, 22:46.64; (127) Matej Jostak, EC, 23:07.45; (135) Hayden Beiting, EC, 23:22.86; (143) Michael Horn, EC, 23:38.49; (146) Brandon Walters, WIL, 23:46.32; (155) Matthias Brausch, WIL, 24:50.39; (159) Nick Gates, EC, 24:53.85; (164) Elyon Hackman, EC, 25:42.51; (196) Griffin Snarr, WIL, 35:22.03