Take Advantage of Upcoming Regional Farm Management Programs

OK, I’m tired of talking about the weather, harvest progress or lack of, and let us not forget the Buckeyes.

This week I want to provide you some information on a couple upcoming regional farm management programs for you to participate in.

The first opportunity is for female farmers. Female farmers, whether farming on their own or in a partnership, realize the importance of the business side of farming. Annie’s Project provides education and a support network to enhance business skills of women involved in all aspects of agriculture.

Annie spent her lifetime learning to be an involved farm business partner with her husband. Annie’s life experiences inspired her daughter, a university Extension agent, to create a program for women living and working in the complex, dynamic agriculture business environment. Annie’s Project fosters problem solving, record keeping, and decision-making skills in farm women.

Two weekend retreats are being offered in Ohio this winter. Women will receive training in five areas of agricultural risk management: financial, marketing, production, legal, and human resources. Most importantly women are able to network and develop relationships with other women in agriculture.

Below are a few comments from past participants in these types of programs.

• “I changed my mind about how to approach communication with my in-laws as business partners.”

• “I have gained tools to help improve management of our farm and insight on how to communicate the resources to other members of the farm.”

• “I appreciated getting to meet others with a shared interest.”

• “I encourage any woman to attend one of these great programs!”

The first retreat will be held Dec 1-3 at Salt Fork State Park Lodge and Conference Center, 14755 Cadiz Road, Lore City, Ohio. The participant fee is $105 per person, which includes all materials and meals. Lodging is $99 per room per night with up to four people per room. Registration deadline is Nov.17. For questions about this program, please contact Emily Adams at adams.661@osu.edu or 740-622-2265.

The second retreat will be Feb 2-4 at Western Buckeye Christian Camp, 5455 Roeth Road, Houston, Ohio. The cost is $95 per person and includes all lodging, materials and meals. Please bring bedding and towels. The registration deadline is Jan. 19. For questions about this retreat, please contact Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or 937-484-1526. Registration for both workshops can be found at: https://u.osu.edu/ohwomeninag/.

The next program I want to cover this week is open to anyone.

Managing your farm business is always important but the difference in just doing it and doing it well can be big during challenging times. When commodity prices are down, it is crucial to understand your balance sheet, maintain a good relationship with your lender and carefully consider budgets for next year.

These topics will be covered during a 5 night Farm Management School in Urbana, Ohio beginning in December.

During the first session, learn how to properly complete your end of year balance sheet from Greg Knight with Civista Bank and Chris Bruynis, OSU Extension, will provide tips on tax issues that make the most sense for your farm business. During the next session, a panel of agricultural lenders will talk about what they would like to see from farmers before making a loan and will answer questions from the participants.

Legal issues can be very specific to agriculture and also very complicated. Peggy Kirk Hall, OSU Extension Agricultural Law Specialist, will discuss the legal issues that are most important to the class.

Another complicated issue that can be difficult to make a decision on is healthcare. The fourth session will focus on the issues farmers face with healthcare and a healthcare professional will cover any changes and updates to the current system.

Lastly, Barry Ward, OSU Extension, will talk about commodity budgets for 2018 and take a look at cash flow to help you prepare for the 2018 season.

The session dates are Dec 6 and 20, and Jan 3, 17 and 31. They begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and the program will run 6-8 p.m. The cost to attend is $50 per farm and RSVPs are due Nov. 27. Class space is limited so register early. Download the registration flyer at http://go.osu.edu/agevents. Childcare is available for $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional per night due day of. For questions about the program or to register with a credit card, please contact Amanda Douridas at 937-484-1526 or douridas.9@osu.edu.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for 29 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

