Important programs on the horizon

I hope you enjoyed the nice weather earlier this week. Just remember we will see more days like that in the future. In the meantime, let’s hope we don’t get bunches and bunches of snow.

The reality is no matter the amount, it is going to get cold again and it looks like it is here for a while.

I hope the weather does make you a bunch of homebodies. There are many upcoming events that can provide you great information, good food and even better fellowship. I wanted to remind you of these upcoming programs.

One program I have planned for is Jan. 22, which is the SW Ohio Corn College. This high-impact program is designed for producers wanting to be on the “Cutting Edge” of corn production for their operations.

Topics to be covered during this program will include:

• Agronomic Practices that Optimize Profitability in Corn Production-Perception vs. Reality

• Population and Hybrid Characteristics

• Ear and Kernel Disorders

• Fertility Management – A look at Nitrogen, Timing and Needs During Corn Development

• Decision making with High Resolution Crop Imagery

• Corn Disease and Fungicide Use – what new threats are there and what are the best

• Real Field Experiences with Variable Rate Nitrogen Applications

Speakers for the event will be: Dr. Peter Thomison, Ohio State University; Dr. John Fulton, Ohio State University; Dr. Josh McGrath, University of Kentucky; Dr. Pierce Paul, Ohio State University; and Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins, Ohio State University.

Cost is $40 per person for the Corn College. Cost will include handouts, bulletins, refreshments, and lunch. CCA Credits will be available that day.

You can contact the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 to sign up or stop by our office at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

The other program we will be hosting is a workshop titled Planning for the Future of Your Farm on Friday, Jan. 19. This workshop will be held at the Clinton County Extension Community room at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This workshop is designed to help farm families develop a succession plan for their farm business. Attend and learn ways to successfully transfer management skills and the farm’s business assets from one generation to the next. Learn how to have the crucial conversations about the future of your farm.

This workshop will challenge farm families to actively plan for the future of the farm business. Farm families are encouraged to bring members from each generation to the workshop. Plan today for the future success of your family business!

Planning for the Future of Your Farm Topics:

• Key questions to answer when planning for the future of the family farm business

• Family communication in the farm transition process

• Analyzing the family farm business/keeping the business competitive into the future

• Providing income for multiple generations

• Developing the next generation of farm managers

• Farm succession with multiple offspring and family members: Fair vs. Equal

• Retirement strategies

• Preparing for the unexpected

• Strategies to get my farm and family affairs in order

• Analyzing risk in today’s world

• Long term health care issues and costs

• Farm business structures and their role in estate and transition planning

• Estate and transfer strategies

• Buy/sell agreements

• Trusts and life insurance

• Tax implications of estate and transition planning

• What will my lawyer need from me?

Speakers will include: Chris Bruynis, OSU Associate Professor and Extension Educator for Ross County; Robert Moore, Attorney at Law, Wright & Moore Law Company; and Peggy Hall, OSU Extension Ag Law Specialist.

The cost is $25 per person which includes lunch and a binder of all program materials. Contact our office at 937-382-0901 to make reservations. You can also stop by our office at 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for 29 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

