Dough Magic Part 2: The sweeter side

Last week I gave you some interesting information about the “refrigerated dough” products that are available today.

Although breads and biscuits have been a staple of our meals as long as we know, most of our mothers and grandmothers did not have these products available for their use. Much of their day was spent preparing these breads from scratch.

Today, we prepare and serve them at our table in minutes. I told you that by adding a few ingredients you could produce great appetizers and gourmet breads.

Today, I want to elaborate on how we can turn these same products into instant desserts for both breakfast and dinner. Now by using ready-to-bake bread products you can make early morning treats even easier than before. The frozen bread doughs we discussed last week are probably the greatest timesaver available for today’s cook.

Today, I am going to tell you how you can use them to create some of the best “caramel sticky rolls” you will ever taste. The great thing is that they are made the night before and baked in the morning for the easiest “gourmet breakfast” item you’ll ever find.

Pillsbury now make Crescent Rolls “non-perforated” for those recipes with instructions that you need to unroll and press out into a singe sheet; check for them in your dairy case.

Keep in mind that coffee cakes and “bakery-type rolls” don’t just have to be served in the morning. In fact, my family always found them a real treat served at dinner time.

If you want to do a real favor for a friend or neighbor, prepare one of these sweet treats and ring their doorbell. What a better way to thank someone than by baking them a plate of “semi-homemade” treats.

OVERNIGHT STICKY ROLLS

The sauce and pudding combine to form a wonderful caramel glaze over these rolls!

1 Pkg (25-28 oz) Frozen Yeast Rolls

1 Small Pkg. butterscotch pudding (cook type-NOT instant)

1 stick butter

1 ¼ cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup finely chopped pecans (optional)

Grease tub (Angel Cake Style) pan and sprinkle with nuts (if using). Arrange frozen rolls in the pan. Sprinkle with butterscotch pudding. Melt butter, remove from heat and stir in sugar and cinnamon. Place back on burner and cook until mixture starts to boil. Remove and evenly spoon over rolls. Cover with foil that has been sprayed with Pam. Leave rolls on counter overnight to rise. In the morning, bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Remove and invert on large platter and let set for 10 minutes for caramel to lift from the pan. Carefully remove pan and let cool 15 more min. Careful, these are HOT!

(Be careful and do not overbake as rolls can become hard and sugar burn.)

These can be made early in the morning and baked for dinner. Should allow 6-9 hours to rise depending on the temperature in your kitchen.

COUNTRY APPLE COFFEE CAKE

2 tablespoon butter (softened)

1 ½ cup chopped, peeled tart apples

1 (12 oz) can Pillsbury Golden Layers Biscuits

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup light corn syrup

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

¾ cup coarsely chopped pecans

GLAZE:

1/3 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

1-2 teaspoon milk

Using 1 tablespoon of butter, grease 9” round cake pan. Spread with 1 cup apples. Cut each of the 10 biscuits into 4 pieces and arrange them evenly over apples with biscuit points up. Top with remaining apples being careful not to mash down points. In small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, corn syrup, vanilla and egg; beat 2-3 minutes until sugar is partially dissolved. Stir in pecans. Spoon over biscuits and apples. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. Carefully invert on to plate and then re-invert onto second plate so that pointed cake with nuts is on top. In small bowl, blend glaze ingredients until smooth, gradually adding milk to form drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm cake.

CITRUS CRESCENT SWIRLS

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon grated orange peel

3 tablespoon orange juice

2 (8oz) Crescent Rolls (Non-perforated)

Spray large cookie sheet with non-stick spray. In small saucepan, combine brown sugar, butter, orange juice and peel. Mix well. Cook over medium heat until bubbly, stirring constantly, set aside.

Remove dough from each can, keeping dough in 1 piece, DO NOT UNROLL. Using a serrated knife, cut each roll in 12 equal slices being careful not to compress dough (using dental floss also works great). Arrange slices with cut side down in a sprayed pan (edges slightly overlapping). Spoon sugar mixture evenly over slices. Bake at 375 degrees for 13-15 minutes until golden brown. Carefully remove rolls from pan. Serve warm (24 swirls)

I hope you enjoyed this series on Magic Dough! — Sheryl

Sheryl Sollars, a Clinton County native, is an accomplished cook and homemaker. She contributes her column “Welcome to My Kitchen” out of her love of homemaking and of sharing her thoughts with her readers. If you have cooking questions or a recipe you want to share, please contact Sheryl at kitchenlady44@yahoo.com.

