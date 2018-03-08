Praying through changing seasons

Part 1: Metamorphosis

Old Man Winter is saying his goodbyes and spring is in the air … yes, the seasons are changing.

But, what I’ve been hearing since the arrival of 2018, is that many are experiencing what seems to be a “Season of Life” change — an out-with-the-old and in-with-the-new kind of thing.

And it’s not just a New Year’s resolution, but a feeling of a sudden, complete or marked change on the horizon — and that, my friends, would be called a New Year’s Revolution!

Have you felt it too? Feeling like change is coming; maybe even feeling like you don’t know where you’re going or who you are anymore; maybe even like you’ve been in a cocoon and experiencing metamorphosis? If so, you’re not alone and hopefully this month’s series of articles can help you to pray through the changing season to embrace this New Years Revolution.

As the Director of the Wilmington House of Prayer I have the opportunity to meet with many people, not only locally, but throughout Ohio and even the nation, and this feeling of change and even of metamorphosis seems to be a common theme – Lord knows I’ve been feeling it and was a bit relieved when I found I wasn’t alone; this truly seems to be a season of change!

So, let’s start by looking at the definition of metamorphosis.

Definition of Metamorphosis: The process of transformation from an immature form to an adult form in two or more distinct stages as in an insect or amphibian; Metamorphosis includes, in insects, the transformation of a maggot into an adult fly and a caterpillar into a butterfly and, in amphibians, the changing of a tadpole into a frog; a change of the form or nature of a thing or person into a completely different one, by natural or supernatural means; a great change in appearance or character.

Because we all understand metamorphosis when describing the change from a caterpillar into a butterfly or tadpole into a frog, let’s focus the term on a more personal level with the two definitions describing change in a person, appearance or character by natural or supernatural means, “a change of the form or nature of a thing or person into a completely different one, by natural or supernatural means,” and “a great change in appearance or character.”

I love how the definition says, “by natural or supernatural means” because oftentimes we can find ourselves experiencing change by the supernatural hand of the Lord, as we, His workmanship, are being transformed, even transfigured into the image of Christ. It can sometimes be painful as we experience a circumcision of the heart, the “old man” dying, with our bad habits and thinking, and the “new creation” learning how to live unto Christ, embracing the purifying of our heart, taking steps of faith, allowing the change.

Personally, I believe this change of season, this New Year’s Revolution, is of the Lord, and I believe we, His people, will be going through a type of metamorphosis. Let’s face it, our world is changing and it seems to be veering further and further from the Lord. With the rise of the drug epidemic, school shootings, terrorism, a resurgence of racism, dissent, riots, etc., it truly seems like “the love of many has grown cold,” and according to Matthew 24:12, it’s because lawlessness, wickedness, and evil is increasing.

So, what or better yet, who is the remedy? That would be us, Church – it’s Christ in us, the Hope of Glory. Christ IN US is the answer; WE ARE His representatives on the earth; WE ARE His ministers of reconciliation, as is said in 2 Corinthians 5:19, “He has committed the message of reconciliation to us. Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ; certain that God is appealing through us, we plead on Christ’s behalf, “Be reconciled to God.”

And, if Christ in us is the answer, then we better be living, breathing, walking examples of Christ to this world, and that can ONLY happen through a process – a metamorphosis, if you will, being transformed into the image of Christ, as referenced in 2 Corinthians 3:18 where it says, We are being transformed and even one translation says “transfigured into His very image.” Interestingly enough the Greek word metamorphosis is from the Greek verb metamorphoō and is the same word used for Jesus’ being transfigured on the mountain (Matt. 17:2; Mark 9:2) and for our transfiguration through the renewing of the thoughts of our minds (Rom. 12:2).

The world needs Christ and we’re His representatives, His ambassadors on the earth, and the greater the need, the greater the transformation, thus there’s a New Year’s Revolution happening and that revolution is happening in us, His people!

Yep, we’re going through a metamorphosis – the Holy Spirit is digging deep, uprooting that “old man winter” stuff that makes us look more like the world; even stuff we thought we already dealt with, He’s digging deeper, making room for awesome, strong roots to begin to grow this Spring, that we might be Oaks of Righteousness, plantings of the Lord that He would be glorified (Isa. 61:3).

Like I said I’ve been experiencing this metamorphosis, and instead of fighting it, I’ve found the best thing to do is to 1) Pray – talk to the Lord, verbalize the pain, the uncomfortable uncertainty of it all. 2) Be still & wait on the Lord, knowing that He’s a good Father who can and will get us where we’re going. 3) Worship, keeping our eyes on Him & thanking Him through the process. 4) Don’t lose hope, knowing that He who began a good work in us, WILL be faithful to complete it!

Robyn Morris is Director of Wilmington House of Prayer.