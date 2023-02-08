Authorities investigate double fatality crash

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert.

According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at approximately 11:43 a.m. Feb. 2, a 2007 BMW 328i was heading north on Clarksville Road, just south of Wilmington Road. The BMW crested a hill at a high rate of speed, drove off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and overturned, according to OSHP.

After it came to rest, the BMW engulfed in flames.

Both occupants of the BMW, Zammert, of Clarksville, and Bryce Scalf, 19, of Cincinnati, succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to OSHP. Authorities were unable to identify who the driver was due to the severity of the accident.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Warren Joint Fire District, Warren County Coroner’s Office and Case Towing.

Zammert’s obituary said she “loved art, music, and dancing. She loved the ‘limelight’ and the sparkle of an exciting life, she was a country girl with big city dreams. Alyssa was a person that loved to make people laugh, and she made sure to make all of her friends know that she cared about them. She truly was a person known as everyone’s friend.”

Funeral services for Zammert will be held at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Fellowship of Praise Church, 8625 US-22, Clarksville. Burial will follow in the Clarksville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.