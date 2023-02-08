Longstanding pharmacy closes its doors

WILMINGTON — A longstanding pharmacy — Kratzer’s Pharmacy — will be closing all its locations except its Mt. Orab location, which will go to an independent pharmacy owner.

“I want to thank everyone that I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving and helping navigate their health issues over the last 33 years,” said owner Mark Kratzer in a statement. “In recent years, I have found myself facing health issues, and I can no longer continue to serve my patients to the level they deserve.”

The Wilmington location of Kratzer, 179 W. Locust St., got its start in 2001 with an old-fashioned ice cream parlor.

“It was more well-known than the pharmacy at the time,” said Kratzer.

After a few years, the parlor shut down after its primary operator — Kratzer’s son, Stephen — started law school.

When looking back at his time at the pharmacy, Kratzer’s most fond memories are the interactions he had with the customers and helping them in any way he could.

“It’s satisfying to help someone that has a need and help them navigate all their needs,” he said. “I’d be happy to spend time and help them learn how to check their blood pressure or blood sugar.”

Another fond memory he has is in regards to an employee who started working at the ice cream parlor, but then took over one of the locations. He spoke highly of Devin Pierson, and how they took over the Lynchburg location and became more involved with their community.

Kratzer said he will always be proud of his time with the community and he thanks them for all the support they’ve given.

Patient files will be available at Kroger (937-655-5720) as of now, according to Kratzer.

