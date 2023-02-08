Great turnout for Aging Up Center’s Game Night

The Aging Up Center held its first game night with a great turnout. The goal of game night is to encourage Clinton County seniors to leave their homes for socialization activities.

Game nights are open to the community to come and join in on the fun. The center is a wonderful community resource to assist in many ways, one of which is socialization. Studies show that socialization is an important element to living a healthy meaningful life.

Another new venture for the Aging Up Center is the ability to take these individuals on outings to include dinner and shopping trips. Without the center’s ability to provide this activity, some of the individuals would never venture outside of Clinton County.