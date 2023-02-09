BKC Final: Muskingum 59, WC women 46

NEW CONCORD – Muskingum hit seven three-pointers in the first half and built a double digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish in a 59-46 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over the Wilmington College women’s basketball team Wednesday.

Wilmington made just three of 13 three-pointers and three of nine free throws in an off shooting night.

Jada Pohlen led Wilmington with 16 points and five rebounds while Kyria Walker added 11 points off the bench.

Wilmington (13-9, 7-8 OAC) heads to Marietta for the final road game of the 2023 regular season 1 p.m. Saturday.

Pohlen scored the game’s first five points, but the Muskies answered with an 11-2 run capped by a Tori Jones three with 3:42 to play in the first quarter. Muskingum, which led 16-12 after 10 minutes, opened the second period on a 12-2 run that forced WC head coach Janel Blankespoor to call timeout with her team trailing 28-14.

The hosts would lead by as many as 17 in the first half, but just like the game began, Pohlen ended the half with five points to keep the Quakers within striking distance down a dozen (39-27) at intermission.

Wilmington scored the first five points of the second half to close the gap. Later in the third, Cassidy Lovett’s layup with two minutes to play in the quarter made it 44-37, but two three-point plays including a ill-timed foul at the buzzer gave Muskingum a 50-37 edge with 10 minutes to play.

A Walker jumper and a Musky free throw were all the points scored the first six minute of the fourth quarter. Five straight points from Walker got Wilmington back within seven 1-44, but the Quakers could get no closer and Muskingum earned the season split.