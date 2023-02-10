BBK Final: Georgetown 78, East Clinton 42

GEORGETOWN — Carson Miles scored 24 points and Georgetown defeated East Clinton for the 13th straight time Thursday night, 78-42.

The SBAAC National Division loss puts the Astros at 0-12 in the league and 0-21 overall. Georgetown goes to 13-7 in all games and 9-3 in the division.

The last East Clinton win was Feb. 17, 2012, 69-66.

“Our Achilles heal this year has been turnovers and rebounds,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “This summer is the most important one we will have.”

Dakota Collom led the Astros with 21 points. He had 10 in the second period but the G-Men were red-hot, breaking open a close game by outscoring the Astros 25-12 in the second.

Miles had nine in the second and followed that with 12 in the third as Georgetown went up 58-36. East Clinton cut in to the big GHS lead with a 7-0 run.

“But then we gave up a 7-0 run,” Snow said.

Xander Lake had nine in the third quarter for the Astros.

“Getting some big minutes out of Lake here of late,” Snow said. “He’s slowly starting to become a real force down low. He and Dakota are very fluid together in their (isolation plays).

SUMMARY

Feb 9, 2023

@Brian Grant Court

Georgetown 78, East Clinton 42

EC^10^12^14^6^^42

G^15^25^18^20^^78

(42) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 0-0-0-0 Collom 8-3-2-21 Maddix Crowe 0-0-0-0 Lilly 1-1-0-3 Lake 6-1-0-13 Walker 0-0-0-0 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Max Crowe 0-0-1-1 Arnold 1-0-0-2 Mess 0-0-0-0 Warner 0-0-0-0 Terrell 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 17-5-3-42

(78) GEORGETOWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hayslip 4-0-0-8 C. Miles 9-4-2-24 A. Miles 2-1-0-5 J. Marks 2-0-0-4 Galley 0-0-0-0 Williams 3-0-0-6 McGinnis 3-3-2-11 Malott 4-1-1-10 Ellis 1-0-2-4 Werner 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 31-9-7-78