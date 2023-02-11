Panthers, Blue Lions both finish 18-4

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity boys basketball team completed the regular season with a home game against the Madeira Mustangs Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Panthers trailed the game until taking their first lead with 2:59 to play in the third quarter.

Miami Trace went on to post a 57-46 victory.

The Panthers improve to 18-4, one of the best records in school history.

The 1977-78 team finished with a record of 22-3. The Record-Herald was told Saturday night that no other team has reached 20 wins in boys’ varsity basketball at Miami Trace.

Three Panthers reached double figures in scoring, led by Andrew Guthrie with 15 points.

Austin Boedeker scored 14 and Coleden May scored 10.

Senior Owen Henry, grandson of former Lady Panthers’ head coach Mike Henry, who is currently an assistant coach for Madeira, was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.

Conner Cravaack was next in scoring with 17 points.

Miami Trace begins tournament play with a home game against either Circleville or Waverly Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team played at Logan Elm Saturday and won that game, 63-58.

Tanner Lemaster led the Blue Lions with 19 points and John Wall had 17 points.

Washington improves to 18-4 on the season.

Washington will host a Division II Sectional tournament game Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. The Blue Lions will take on the winner of the Athens vs Hillsboro game, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.