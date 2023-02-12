Moyer, CM 400 free qualify for district swim meet

Wilmington and Clinton-Massie will be represented at the Division II Southwest District Girls Swimming Championship.

Wilmington’s Bailey Moyer will swim in the 100 butterfly while Clinton-Massie has a team in the 400 freestyle relay.

East Clinton also competed in sectional swim meets this weekend.

“I want to thank all of the swimmers for putting forth your best effort for the sectionals,” East Clinton coach Rich Garnia said. “I felt like we had a rough start on Friday night but swam better after that. Swimming in the Southwest Ohio sectionals is very competitive. We have four sophomores and three juniors coming back next year. Hopefully, we are not far away from getting some of our swimmers to districts, including relays.”

The Clinton-Massie relay team consisted of Malea Beam, Erin Belisle, Emme Everitt, Bailee Williams. Their time of 4:20.14 ranks 18th among district qualifiers.

Clinton-Massie’s medley relay team is the final district alternate with a time of 2:13.77. Swimmers are Bailee Williams, Ellie Smith, Malea Beam and Erin Belisle.

Moyer is 23rd among district qualifiers with her time of 67.89.

Sectional competition for East Clinton, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington took place at pools in Mason and Centerville.

SUMMARY

Div. II Sectional

Girls Results

@Centerville Washington Township Rec Center

200 Medley Relay: (5) Clinton-Massie (Bailee Williams, Ellie Smith, Malea Beam, Erin Belisle) 2:13.77; (6) Wilmington (Hannah Scott, Adriana Benitez, Bailey Moyer, Vanessa Calderone) 2:16.58

200 Free: (3) Bailee Williams (CM) 2:21.58; (5) Malea Beam (CM) 2:26.38; (8) Emma Everitt (CM) 2:34.96; (11) Ellie Smith (CM) 2:46.78; (12) Ella Neuenschwander (W) 2:49.31; (14) Madilyn Brausch (W) 2:52.95; (15) Ashley Delph (W) 2:54.04; (18) Lauren Harmeling (W) 3:01.2

200 IM: (8) Vanessa Calderone (W) 3:06.76

50 Free: (8) Erin Belisle (CM) 28.67; (20) Elise Dennis (CM) 31.82; (22) Ashley Delph (W) 32.73; (23) Sofia Castillo (W) 32.74; (24) Gracie Linebaugh (CM) 33.16; (26) Audree Testa (CM) 33.65 (30) Layna Holmes (W) 38.07

100 Fly: (4) Bailey Moyer (W) 1:07.89

100 Free: (8) Erin Belisle (CM) 1:05.27; (14) Hannah Scott (W) 1:07.75; (16) Emma Everitt (CM) 1:10.04; (20) Sofia Castillo (W) 1:13.71; (21) Gracie Linebaugh (CM) 1:14.84; (25) Lauren Harmeling (W) 1:21.37

500 Free: (5) Bailee Williams (CM) 6:29.23; (6) Malea Beam (CM) 6:34.03; (9) Adriana Benitez (W) 7:12.7; (11) Madilyn Brausch (W) 7:31.51; (12) Alice Clair (W) 7:41.07; (14) Ella Neuenschwander (W) 7:52.41

100 Back: (5) Bailey Moyer (W) 1:11.45; (12) Hannah Scott (W) 1:15.36; (16) Elise Dennis (CM) 1:24.19; (19) Halle Dennis (CM) 1:41.17; (23) Layna Holmes (W) 1:50.44; (24) Emily Kau (CM) 1:58.66

100 Breast: (9) Ellie Smith (CM) 1:27.39; (12) Adriana Benitez (W) 1:34.1; (13) Ella Mefford (CM) 1:35.87; (14) Vanessa Calderone (W) 1:37.71; (18) Alice Clair (W) 1:39.48; (22) Audree Testa (CM) 2:02.18

400 Free Relay: (2) Clinton-Massie (Malea Beam, Erin Belisle, Emme Everitt, Bailee Williams) 4:20.14; (6) Wilmington (Vanessa Calderone, Adriana Benitez, Hannah Scott, Bailey Moyer) 4:34.01

@Mason High School

50 Free: (21) Savannah Tolle (EC) 34.89; (24) Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 37.65; (27) Jade Campbell (EC) 41.65

100 Fly: (10) Savannah Tolle (EC) 1:29.82

100 Back: (12) Jade Campbell (EC) 1:58.2

Boys Results

@Mason High School

200 Medley Relay: (5) Clinton-Massie (McCall Hensley, Quinton Smith, Danny Mefford, Blaine Testa) 2:19.58; (6) East Clinton (Elyon Hackmann, Bo Frye, Jacob George, Barrett Beam) 2:20.8

200 Free: (5) Aidan Benitez (W) 2:19.48; (8) Sam Burt (W) 2:30.97; (14) Jake Vance (W) 2:54.24; (15) Conner Walters (W) 2:54.25; (16) Teddy Murphy (EC) 3:58.59

200 IM: (9) Elyon Hackmann (EC) 2:54.86

50 Free: (10) Preston Zeigler (W) 26.4; (11) Barrett Beam (EC) 26.46; (15) Blaine Testa (CM) 28.76; (15) Jacob George (EC) 28.76; (17) Devon Snyder (W) 29.97; (19) Henry Hildebrandt (W) 28.99; (23) Oliver McDermott (W) 33.04

100 Fly: (10) Jacob George (EC) 1:24.71

100 Free: (11) Quinton Smith (CM) 59.93; (13) Barrett Beam (EC) 1:03.78; (14) Preston Zeigler (W) 1:04.23; (16) Aidan Benitez (W) 1:04.53; (19) McCall Hensley (CM) 1:07.78; (20) Devon Snyder (W) 1:08.11; (21) Henry Hildebrandt (W) 1:08.26; (22) Bo Frye (EC) 1:12.6

500 Free: Sam BUrt (W) 6:59.89; (10) Teddy Murphy (EC) 11:18.07

200 Free Relay: (5) Wilmington (Aidan Benitez, Devon Snyder, Henry Hildebrandt, Preston Zeigler) 1:54.39; (6) East Clinton (Elyon Hackmann, Bo Frye, Jacob George, Barrett Beam) 1:56.92; (7) Clinton-Massie (Blaine Testa, McCall Hensley, Danny Mefford, Quinton Smith) 1:59.16

100 Back: (9) Elyon Hackmann (EC) 1:14.66; (14) Jake Vance (W) 1:45.49

100 Breast: (8) Quinton Smith (CM) 1:12.68; (13) Danny Mefford (CM) 1:28.18; (17) Blaine Testa (CM) 1:37.22

400 Free Relay: (5) Wilmington (Aidan Benitez, Sam Burt, Devon Snyder, Preston Zeigler) 4:22.85